"Kindergarten graduations should really not be happening."

There are so many celebrations happening at this time of year but is this going a bit too far?

There are a lot of things clogging up Facebook news feeds at the moment. Pictures of Christmas trees. Proud parents bragging out their child’s end of year grades. Grinches saying how much the holiday season sucks.

And graduation pictures.

So many graduation pictures.

University graduation pics – perfectly acceptable. Year 12 grad pics – yep cool. Good for you, school is over. Year 6 graduation pics – okay fine, yes, you have ‘graduated’ primary school. Preschool/Prep graduation photos – okay, we’ll allow it because it is ‘the end of an era.’

Kindergarten graduation pics – Wait. Hold up. That’s a thing now?

For our non New South Welshmen when we say Kindergarten we mean the first year of school. Turns out schools around the country are now giving ‘graduation certificates’ for completing the first year of school.

I’m fine with congratulating kids on hard work, but graduating Kindergarten? Are they serious?

A synonym for ‘graduate’ is ‘degree holder.’ Exactly what did they have a degree in - writing their name and learning not to eat glue? Is this something we have to get used to now? Will our kids ‘graduate’ every year of there school career?

Pre-school graduations, while still a little silly, are at least marking the end of an education era. I just don’t get the whole first year of school graduation. It’s one year. One. They still have six more years of primary school.

And let me add this little disclaimer, yes I AM a parent of a school aged child.

Did I expect a graduation ceremony for Kindergarten? No, because he didn’t graduate anything.