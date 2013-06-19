entertainment

Did Kimye just name their baby...?

1. Did Kimye name their baby Kaidence Donda West?

I know, I know, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for ever since we found our Kimye were expecting. And it seems like the moment has arrived people.

Kimye have reportedly named their baby… drumroll please…

MediaTakeOut.com are saying they were tipped off by a nurse at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Hospital, “they told us that Kanye and Kim’s baby name is . . . Kaidence Donda West. It’s a beautiful name and a tribute to Kanye’s late mother Dr Donda West”.

Alright…so, Media Takeout isn’t the only gossip site reporting they have the exclusive on the new Kardashian/West baby. Hollywood Life has reported that insiders say the couple might have named their first child Kai Georgia Donda West.

And The Huffington Post have said West’s camp has been telling others that the couple has decided on the name Kamo North West.

But we prefer the suggestions of Mamamia’s Facebook fans who last night came up with Ka-ching, Katastrophe, Kash Kow, Kommodity and Kouldn’t Kare Less.

2. Russell Brand may have been a coward when it came to breaking up with Katy Perry, but he didn’t hold back when the hosts of a morning chat show were rude to him on air. Watch his brilliant, cutting response here and WINCE.

3. Brad Pitt responds to Melissa Etheridge.

Okay, we’re going to take this he said, she said one from the top. Last week, Melissa Etheridge openly criticised Angelina Jolie’s decision to have a double mastectomy calling it a ‘fearful’ choice rather than a ‘brave’ one.

She told the Washington Blade: “It’s the stress that will turn that gene on or not”.

And now Brad Pitt has taken the opportunity while promoting his new movie World War Z to respond to the 52-year-old singer.

“Oh, I didn’t know, I haven’t seen her…Melissa is an old friend of mine, so I’ll have to give her a call.”

According to Radar Online, the singer is sticking by her views saying: “I don’t have any opinion of what she ‘should have done. All are free to choose. I only objected to the term ‘brave’ describing it.”

4.  This is just too good to be true. Remember the Prancercise video a couple of weeks ago? Well, John Mayer has given her a starring role in his latest video, Paper Dolls. Watch and giggle.

5. Katy Perry spills on ex-husband Russell Brand.

Hold on to your keyboards everyone. Katy Perry has unleashed to Vogue magazine about her past relationships with Russell Brand and John Mayer. And the juicy bit? Russell Brand asked her for a divorce via TEXT MESSAGE. On NEW YEAR’S EVE.

Perry sites her decision to tour as one of the main reasons for their marriage breakdown, saying her ex-husband didn’t like the “atmosphere of [Perry] being the boss on tour.”

“I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending,” said Perry. “But then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like: This isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

And then this, “I was in love with him when I married him, [but] let’s just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011,” said Perry.

Ouch.

 

6. Khloe Kardashian has posted an Instagram photo of her exercise machine of her latest workout, and it’s pretty disturbing. Click here to see why.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio and Aussie actress, Margot Robbie, sitting in a tree?

Rumors swirled last year that Leonardo DiCaprio and 22-year-old Aussie actress, Margot Robbie were dating since starring together in, The Wolf of Wall St.

The film, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a crime drama based on the story of New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, played by DiCaprio.

And now the trailer has been released we can take a peek at the chemistry between 38-year-old DiCaprio and the former Neighbours star.

8. What is it with celebrities and VERY revealing selfies? The latest serial culprits – Sofia Vergara and Mariah Carey.

9. Yeouch. Johnny Depp gets trampled by a horse.

FYI: There were no Hollywood actors harmed in the making of this video.

Johnny Depp can be seen being thrown from a horse and trampled during the filming of his new movie, The Lone Ranger. The 50-year-old was bruised (and showed off his six pack) but laughed the injury off saying, “The positive thing is, my coccyx didn’t take it!”

10.Three things you will never wear.

There are a few things happening in the world of fashion that you need to know about today – even if you have no interest in fashion.

Firstly, anti-pervert hairy leggings are a thing. Secondly, Miley Cyrus is trying to make denim/trackie hybrid pants a trend and a pregnant Katie Price has outdone herself by wearing a bright pink princess dress next to her husband who was dressed as a frog to promote her latest book, He’s The One.

Together, we’re collectively calling it the three things you will never wear:
Ali Larter in a tight dress with stripes, spots and multiple colours
Alicia Keys in emerald with nude finishings
Angelina Jolie wearing loots - legging boots
Anna Kendrick in a grey short suit with green trim
Anne Hathaway looking pale in pastel paisley
Anne Hathaway in draping white
One of Beyonce's many costume changes
Cate Blanchett in a fitted, long red leather dress
Cate Blanchett in black-white-and-red at the Hobbit world premier
Cate Blanchett blending in in pale pink
Catherine Zeta-Jones in magic-eye black-and-white
Chloe Sevigny wearing a black dress with a mid gold plate
Christina Ricci in a shiny two-peice
Crotch grab pants
Crotch grab pants
Diane Kruger in monochrome pants
Dita Von Teese in long stripy dress
Elle Fanning in shiny pale pink
Elle Fanning in long white dress and boots
Emma Watson in a major mismatched mess
Eva Longoria in angular black
Ginnider Goodwin in knee-length black sheer dress
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden costume
Golden woman
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the back
Gwenyth Paltrow's sheer-side number from the front
Halle Berry mixes sheer with leather
Haper's Bazaar features a strait jacket on the
Heidi Klum at the MTV EMA's
Jennifer Lopez looking like a disco ball
Jennifer Hawkins in ill-fitting mustard
Jennifer Lawrence sports a black-and-blue pantsuit
Jessica Biel in a one-shouldered wonder
Jessica White all in white
Julianna Hough in a blazing red pantsuit
Kate Mara in floral metallic
Katie Price dress as a pink horse
Katie Price looking very Marie Antoinette
Kelly Osborne in purple hair and sparkly black pants
Kerry Washington looking a bit like a Disney princess
Kim Kardashian rocking the bird look
Kim Kardashian in prenatal mesh
Kim Kardashian in prenatl mesh
Kim Kardashian with a long black train to follow
Kim Kardashian in weird-cut white
Kristen Stewart in sheer black pantsuit
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kristen Stewart wearing mesh over a two piece and fluro heels.
Kylie Minogue all checkered out
Lady Gaga looking a bit like Mr Burns from the Simpsons as an alien
Lady Gaga looking like a feisty rainbow
Lady Gaga in Disney princess jeans
Lady Gaga in her 'birth of Venus' dress
Lady Gaga with a big furry triangle on her head
Lady Gaga wearing underwear and a moustache
Lady Gaga in a swirly white outfit, surrounded by bubbles
Lady Gaga in white with sheer panelled sides
Lady Gaga in a closed-up black cape
Lena Dunham in a frumpy pink and red dress
Lindsay Lohan in a sleek golden slip-like dress
Lucila Sola showing off her behind in a sheer black number
A bare-chest tie
Marion Cotillard in a black and cream cut dress
Melting tights
Mesh man bodysuit
Miley Cyrus in double demin baggy jeans
Moscow fashion week plate face
Nicky Minaj wearing every colour under the sun
Patricia Arquette in charcoals and blacks
Piper Perabo in long black leather shorts
Rihanna channeling the eighties
Rihanna in double denim jeans
Rita Ora in fluffy polka dots, strappy heels and side buns
Rooney Mara wearing white
Rosanna Arquette in skin tight mustard
Selena Gomez in a sparkly bright blue mini
Selena Gomez rocking tight and bright
Shania Twain bearing all from behind
Futuristic transparent chest plates
Ugly male runway outfits
Ugly male runway outfits
Unicorn hoof-boots
Zosie Mamet in revealing red
Miley Cyrus rocking the white netting with black nipple patches
Introducing the Shark bikini = the sharkini
Rita Ora, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lawrence all in funky pants
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
New men's dress designs
Katie Price and her gorgeous hot pink hair
Nicole Kidman in long brown dress with black finishings
Solange Knowles in green tropical suit
Blake Lively in short plum dress
Emma Stone in poofy sleeved black dress
Nicole Kidman
Selena Gomez in a pin stripe suit
Vanessa Hudgens in a pale pink satin dress with black finishing
Solange Knowles in long white shirt dress
Rooney Mara in a very conservative black dress
Jessica Chastain in nude coloured satin-and-tulle dress
Miley Cyrus in floral midriff sweater and mini denim shorts
Kyly Clarke in long-sleeved white gown with golden buckle
Christina Applegate in gothic black dress with swans on it
China Chow wearing a rainbow
Rosario Dawson in pale baby blue peplum dress
Kim Kardashian in white dress with matching wrist and shoulder pieces
Daudmaus with a large black mouse head
Jessica Alba in long transparent black dress
Sasha Gradiva wearing gun-inspired arm wear
Jennifer Garner in mid length black dress
Miss Universe Australia's international competition costume
Kristen Stewart in white crop with black tailored pants
Kristen Stewart transparent golden dress
Teresa Palmer in black sheer number
Ginnifer Goodwin in long sleeved black dress with gaping chest
Erin Wasson in black dress with sheer dress
Cameron Diaz in a lot of canary yellow
