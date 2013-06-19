Did Kimye just name their baby...?

1. Did Kimye name their baby Kaidence Donda West?

I know, I know, it’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for ever since we found our Kimye were expecting. And it seems like the moment has arrived people.

Kimye have reportedly named their baby… drumroll please…

MediaTakeOut.com are saying they were tipped off by a nurse at Los Angeles’ Cedars Sinai Hospital, “they told us that Kanye and Kim’s baby name is . . . Kaidence Donda West. It’s a beautiful name and a tribute to Kanye’s late mother Dr Donda West”.

Alright…so, Media Takeout isn’t the only gossip site reporting they have the exclusive on the new Kardashian/West baby. Hollywood Life has reported that insiders say the couple might have named their first child Kai Georgia Donda West.

And The Huffington Post have said West’s camp has been telling others that the couple has decided on the name Kamo North West.

But we prefer the suggestions of Mamamia’s Facebook fans who last night came up with Ka-ching, Katastrophe, Kash Kow, Kommodity and Kouldn’t Kare Less.

2. Russell Brand may have been a coward when it came to breaking up with Katy Perry, but he didn’t hold back when the hosts of a morning chat show were rude to him on air. Watch his brilliant, cutting response here and WINCE.

3. Brad Pitt responds to Melissa Etheridge.

Okay, we’re going to take this he said, she said one from the top. Last week, Melissa Etheridge openly criticised Angelina Jolie’s decision to have a double mastectomy calling it a ‘fearful’ choice rather than a ‘brave’ one.

She told the Washington Blade: “It’s the stress that will turn that gene on or not”.

And now Brad Pitt has taken the opportunity while promoting his new movie World War Z to respond to the 52-year-old singer.

“Oh, I didn’t know, I haven’t seen her…Melissa is an old friend of mine, so I’ll have to give her a call.”



According to Radar Online, the singer is sticking by her views saying: “I don’t have any opinion of what she ‘should have done. All are free to choose. I only objected to the term ‘brave’ describing it.”

4. This is just too good to be true. Remember the Prancercise video a couple of weeks ago? Well, John Mayer has given her a starring role in his latest video, Paper Dolls. Watch and giggle.

5. Katy Perry spills on ex-husband Russell Brand.

Hold on to your keyboards everyone. Katy Perry has unleashed to Vogue magazine about her past relationships with Russell Brand and John Mayer. And the juicy bit? Russell Brand asked her for a divorce via TEXT MESSAGE. On NEW YEAR’S EVE.

Perry sites her decision to tour as one of the main reasons for their marriage breakdown, saying her ex-husband didn’t like the “atmosphere of [Perry] being the boss on tour.”