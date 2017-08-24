Warning: This post includes graphic details.

On Monday, a member of the public cycling on Copenhagen’s southern Amager island discovered a headless torso washed up on the shore.

Now, DNA tests and Danish police have confirmed it matches with missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

The 30-year-old freelance writer was last seen alive on August 10 after she boarded inventor Peter Madsen’s submarine.

The vessel sank the next day, with only Madsen on board.

The inventor was arrested on preliminary manslaughter charges and after initially claiming he had dropped the journalist back to shore several hours into their trip he revealed she had died on board and he had "buried her at sea".

The circumstances surrounding her death are not yet known, but dried blood that matched with Wall was also found inside the submarine.

Copenhagen police revealed the arms and legs of the body had been "deliberately cut off" and the torso was attached to a piece of metal, "likely with the purpose to make it sink".

The torso also had markings which indicated someone had tried to press air out of the body so it wouldn't float.

Madsen's lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark told Reuters he was maintaining his innocence and sticking to his account that Wall's death was accidental.

Kim's mother, Ingrid Wall, confirmed the news of her death on Facebook with "boundless sorrow and dismay".

"There are still a number of questions to be answered," she wrote.

"The tragedy has not only affected us and the other family, but friends and colleagues all over the world. During the horrific days since Kim disappeared, we have had countless evidence of how loved and appreciated she was, as well as human and friend as a professional journalist."

With AAP.