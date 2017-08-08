There's one photo Kim Kardashian regrets posting to Instagram more than any other.

When it comes to Instagram, there are lot of… rules.

Rules that no-one talks about, but everyone follows. Like, having a consistent ‘theme’. Only posting a certain number of selfies per week.

You know, life-saving, super important stuff.

It’s a topic reality TV star Kim Kardashian – the seventh most followed person on Instagram, FYI – addressed just last week, when she asked her followers for help in curating the perfect Instagram feed.

And it’s not the only problem Kim’s been having with her social media game lately.

The Queen (nay, inventor) of the selfie recently revealed that there’s one Instagram pic she really, really regrets posting.

Speaking to beauty vlogger Patrick Starrr on YouTube, the 36-year-old said she “loses sleep” over this particular image.

It’s not the image of her 20-carat engagement ring she posted just days before she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year.

It’s not the infamous white-swimsuit pic that went down in history as one of the sauciest Instagram pictures ever, and sparked a million and one think-pieces.

No.

It’s the photo she posted just hours after her rapper boyfriend Kanye West proposed to her in October 2013.

It would be easy to take her Insta-regret as a possible sign of marital trouble, but Kim had a far simpler explanation for why she was so “embarrassed” by the image.

It’s…it’s her nails, you guys.

“I had the shortest nails when I showed my picture,” she said of the snap.

“It would have looked so much better with long nails.”

It sounds ridiculous at first…before we all remember we’re all guilty of exactly the same thing.

I distinctly remember removing all traces of my chipped nail polish from my fingers before I posted the all important ‘ring reveal’ picture online after my engagement.

Maybe you can’t relate to Kim’s specific example.

But we're all guilty of trawling through our own Insta-feeds and deleting pics that maybe don't quite reflect us in the best light.

Perhaps it's a photo of that time you thought a fringe would be a good idea (spoiler: it never is).

Or that time in 2009 you over-plucked your eyebrows and now wish to erase every shred of photo evidence that it ever happened.

So what if Kim regrets her short nails four years ago? At least she's willing to admit it.

