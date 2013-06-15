News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

Kim Kardashian's a mum

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian, 32, gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Kayne West, 36, on Saturday morning.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the couple have a daughter. 

Kim gave birth five weeks early at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, California, and Kayne was by her side during the delivery. 

"I'm so excited we're having a girl," Kim said on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when she learned the sex of her baby. "Who doesn't want a girl? I think they are the best. I know that's really what Kanye has always wanted – he wanted a little girl."

Another source reveals: "She started to feel sick late last night [Friday] and was having contractions.

Meanwhile, a hospital source tells Us magazine that the family is enjoying their special time together: "They're all doing great and amazing."

Great news for the star, who'd had a tough last trimester, including appendicitis (pictured above): "Getting appendicitis while pregnant is not fun. It's not easy. It's gonna be really tough to go through."

Congratulations Kim & Kanye!

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended