With one tweet, Kim Kardashian ignited the fury of the entertainment industry.

The writers' strike began 55 days ago and there's no chance it's slowing down anytime soon.

On May 2, thousands of members of The Writers Guild of America and Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers went on strike.

In part due to the rise of streaming (Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Binge, Stan and a multitude of other platforms), the technology industry has hit Hollywood faster than perhaps anyone could have expected.

And for writers, the impact has been catastrophic.

But as they strike for fair treatment and reasonable salaries, Kim Kardashian has accidentally pissed them all off.

The reality star, who found marketable fame on Keeping Up with The Kardashians and later The Kardashians, took to Twitter this week and made a rather, er, grave error.

Over the weekend, Kardashian asked her Twitter followers "What [they were] up to????" during her "time between shots." She is currently shooting the 12th season of American Horror Story.





As a result, she received thousands of responses. Many were from writers currently striking.

A comedy writer replied that he had been "striking in support of [his] union," and another wrote that they were "reading about the WGA strike."

"As somebody currently cast on a scripted show, you should be standing in solidarity with the WGA, because without writers, you wouldn’t even have a show to be on set for," another added.

The reality star was also referred to as a "scab" in her replies. It's a term used for a person who refuses to strike alongside their coworkers, or returns to work before the strike has ended.

Almost 12,000 screenwriters began their protest by taking to picket lines in May. They've taken aim at leading companies for "devaluing the profession of writing," the union said.

"Their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers."

Kardashian has not responded to the backlash. She announced she would be appearing in American Horror Story back in April.

In an interview with Variety, the reality star shared she was taking on lessons with an acting coach to prepare for her role in the horror anthology series.

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she said. "I'm so excited for the experience... I like to challenge myself."

The new instalment of AHS, which is titled 'Delicate', is adapted from the novel Delicate Condition, written by Danielle Valentine.

The book is about a pregnant woman who becomes convinced she's being stalked by a sinister figure who is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

Fellow actor Zachary Quinto shared that his new co-star is thriving while on set.

"She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don't think she needs my advice," he told People. "She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness."

"I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she's gonna do a wonderful job," he added.

