'I can't live like this.' Kim Kardashian said being a single mum is her 'biggest nightmare'.

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about life as a single mum to four children, describing the daily struggles of juggling work and motherhood.

In a recent episode of Kardashians, the reality star broke down in tears, saying she gets overwhelmed with the chaos, and struggles to set boundaries with her children.

Kardashian has four kids with ex Kanye 'Ye' West — daughters North, 10, and Chicago, six, plus sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Kanye West. Post continues below.

"I am a single mom of four, and it is wild," the 43-year-old shared on reality show Kardashians. "I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday."

In the show, the Skims founder said she recently had to lock herself in the bathroom because her children were making noise during an important Zoom meeting.

"I had a Zoom interview at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming. And I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked because I was just like, 'I can’t believe this.' I mean, I can believe it, but that’s, like, my biggest nightmare."

"Sometimes, it gets a little intense. I wanna be more strict like Khloé, but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying 'no is no.'

"I think I also don't want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way… I just have to be like, 'I don’t care if you’re going to throw a tantrum in front of everyone right now. The answer’s no.'"

"They know when to con me," Kardashian added, explaining that her children will "start with the tears, so [she’ll] be like, 'Stop, stop. Sure, take the iPad. Just stop.'"

In another episode, she talked about the difficulties with disciplining her eldest child, North West.

"I took her phone, and after a day, I gave it to her. I'm such a pushover. But I took it for 24 hours," she said.

"Neither one of my parents was strict. I'm just one person, and it's overwhelming. Just, how do I go about doing this all?"

This isn't the first time the media mogul has spoken out about the pressures of being a single parent.

Last year, on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty she talked about how tumultuous parenting has been for her.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be a more true statement," she said.

The first parenting hill to climb, Kardashian said, is the mornings. "I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around."

But, as she goes on to share, it's the nights that are often the toughest. "We are going hour by hour to see if we're gonna survive, night by night," she said on the podcast.

"If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down. I mean, there are nights when you don't wash your hair for days as a mum and you have spit up all over you and you're wearing the same pyjamas, especially in COVID. It was insane, you know?"

As Kardashian shared, it's a reality many single or divorced parents know well.

"You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's [just] me to play the good police officer and bad cop," she said.

"It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

What do you think of Kim Kardashians comments? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Instagram/@kimkardashian.