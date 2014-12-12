Kim Kardashian thinks God made her fat during her pregnancy.

It appears Kim Kardashian doesn’t quite understand how pregnancy/science/the Circle of Life works.

The reality star, bottom bearer, businesswoman and breaker of the internet, blames God for her pregnancy weight gain. Seriously.

Kardashian gained over 20 kg when pregnant with North West, and reckons that was all God’s doing. Not at all to do with the fact she was, you know, growing a human inside her.

Kim while pregnant. Image via Instagram.

“I’d think God was doing this for a reason. He was saying: ‘Kim, you think you’re so hot, but look what I can do to you.’ My body just went crazy,” she said. “After five months I swore I’d never get pregnant again. I got so huge and it felt like someone had taken over my body.”

She’s technically right, given that she was sharing her body with her unborn child.

But no, Kim. God did not make you gain weight as a test of your vanity.

Luckily, Kim seems pretty confident in her own skin now that she’s not pregnant and her self esteem is reassured.

Kim Kardashian, looking pretty confident. Image via Instagram.

“It’s taken me a long time to be happy with my body and for my confidence to grow to what it is today. I grew up when the body to have was the tall, slim, supermodel one, like Cindy Crawford’s. No one looked like me,” she said.

“I’m an Armenian girl, I have shape, and it turned out people liked that. That makes me feel good about myself and about other women for being so supportive. I am a confident woman, but I didn’t just arrive confident — it has built over the years and that is a big part of who I am now.”