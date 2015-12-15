Kim Kardashian's placenta eating plans.

There are questions that plague pregnant women everywhere. But generally, whether or not you will eat your placenta isn’t one of them.

That is, unless your Kim Kardashian.

The new mum to Saint Robert West has taken to her blog to write a post titled, “Eating My Placenta”. (You can guess what that’s about.)

The 35-year-old opened up about the process and why she has decided to try it, despite evidence that it provides no health benefits.

"So, I'm really not this holistic person or someone who would have ever considered eating my placenta. I actually thought Kourtney would have soooo done this, but I don't think she did," Kim wrote.

Side note: Kourtney Kardashian did in fact consume her placenta. Ring your sister, Kim.

"And when I say 'eat my placenta,' I mean that I'm having it freeze-dried and made into a pill form—not actually fry it like a steak and eat it (which some people do, BTW)," she added.

But Kim is no newbie to placenta eating. She consumed her own placenta after the birth of her daughter North West, in a bid to prevent postnatal depression.

"I heard so many stories when I was pregnant with North of mums who never ate their placenta with their first baby and then had postpartum depression," she explained.

"But then when they took the pills with their second baby, they did not suffer from depression! So I thought, why not try it? What do I have to lose?" Kim asked.

She continues, "I really didn't want the baby blues and thought I can't go wrong with taking a pill made of my own hormones—made by me, for me. I started researching and read about so many mums who felt this same way and said the overall healing process was so much easier."

And it seems after consuming her placenta the first time, Kim was completely sold on its apparent benefits.

"I had great results and felt so energised and didn't have any signs of depression," Kim revealed.

"I definitely had to do it again. Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it," she concluded.

Thanks for the tips Kim but we don't know if we'll be trying it any time soon.

Did you eat your placenta after giving birth?

