Kim Kardashian has been accused of making alterations to her body with a phone app numerous times, and now fans fear she’s also started photoshopping her children.

The 37-year-old posted a photo of her seven-month-old daughter Chicago West, alongside her eight-month-old cousin Stormi Webster last week.

But Stormi’s mum Kylie Jenner had also posted the same photo earlier in the month – allowing some people with a keen eye to take a closer look and notice some changes.

In comparison shots posted by Instagram account Celebface – which regularly exposes celebrity’s editing of photos – Chicago’s head appears altered in Kim’s photo, making her forehead more rounded. A GIF video also shared to the account shows a clear change between the two images of Chicago.

The difference is slight. So slight you wonder why Kim would even decide to do it.

There’s apparently an imperfection in her child that we can’t see, but she can?

While most commenters on Kim's page were simply focused on how gosh darn adorable Stormi and Chi looked, several noticed a change, labelling it "vile".

"It’s really mean to photoshop your child, I don’t know how anyone could do that," one wrote.

"How can you photoshop a babys [sic] head? It's sad. What goes next? Surgery?"

"You photoshopped your kid’s head!"

However, other fans were convinced the change was just due to the use of different filters.

"Everyone saying she’s photoshopped chi when it’s very clearly just the difference between the lighting/filter between Kim and Kylie’s photo."

This isn't the first time a Kardashian sister has been accused of using photoshop to alter their baby's appearance.

Early last month, Khloe Kardashian shut down accusations she had sculpted her daughter True's profile in a resort pool.

When fans suggested the curved palm trees in the background were a dead giveaway, Khloe posted a video of her surroundings - showing that the palm trees were always curved.

Meanwhile, all three sisters have been criticised for their use of Snapchat filters on their children, with many questioning what message it may be sending.