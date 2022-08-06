Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have called it quits after 9 months of dating.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are over.

The reality TV star, 41, and comedian, 28, have broken up this week and decided they're better off as friends, a source close to the couple told E! News.

According to the source, Kardashian and Davidson have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but they found that the long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship".

The split occurred sometime this week.

Davidson is currently in Cairns, Australia, working on the movie Wizards! with Orlando Bloom, while Kardashian is in LA - working and raising her four kids - North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint, with her ex, Kanye West.

"The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye," another source told the publication. "They are happily co-parenting."

Davidson and Kardashian were first romantically linked in October 2021.

They were seen out together at a Californian theme park, holding hands on a rollercoaster with Kourtney Kardashian and her then-fiancé Travis Barker.

At the time a source 'close to the family' said to PEOPLE: "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out".

However, just a short time before, Kardashian and Davidson had performed together during her SNL hosting debut, sharing a kiss during one of her sketches.

By late November, the couple confirmed their relationship, and by April, they made things Instagram official.

In May 2022, the couple attended the White House Correspondents Dinner and Met Gala together.

Speaking to Ellen, Kardashian said they had taken things to the next level, with Davidson deciding to get a branding of his new girlfriend's name on his chest. Along with that, he got a tattoo which says, "My girl is a lawyer".

She also told ABC: "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them".

"Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And it's such a good feeling just to be at peace," she added.

The couple most recently holidayed together in Tahiti.

Neither Davidson nor Kardashian's rep have commented on the split just yet.

Feature Image: Getty.