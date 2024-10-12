North West was interviewed by her mum. Here are 7 things we learnt about her life.

Everyone's favourite sassy Kardashian child, North West, has just given a rare interview. And who got the privilege of chatting to the hilarious 11-year-old? Her mum, Kim Kardashian, of course.

In what was a short but fairly chaotic conversation for Interview magazine, North's energetic personality was front and centre, and this girl has some serious main character energy.

The interview gave fans a chance to learn more about Kim's eldest child, who many say is a carbon copy of her father, Kanye West. North brought up her dad a few times in the conversation, reminding everyone just how strong the pair's relationship is.

Of course, this we already knew — but here are seven things we didn't know about the 11-year-old that we learned from North West's interview.

She loves Barbie.

Or, more specifically, the Barbie character Raquelle.

The 11-year-old gushed about the show version of Barbie, saying she watches it every night. It was at this point Kim chimed in with a "fun fact", revealing that North can't sleep at without the television on in the background. (Something else we didn't know, but can definitely relate to.)

"That's not a fun fact," North retorted.

I guess even if your mum is Kim Kardashian, the sass of a tween knows no bounds.

She's very religious.

North is clearly a very devout follower of her faith. There were a lot of references to God throughout the interview, and when asked the one lesson she will never forget, North said "to trust God only".

She also said she helps other people by spreading the gospel, and recalled a holiday in Italy with her family where she taught her siblings the importance of their religion.

"We had this house and there was these devil statues, and I was like, 'Mm-mm, mm-mm, no, girl,'" North recalled.

"I was like, 'We got to pray.' So then I taught Chi and Psalm and Saint how to pray. God really did his thing after."

She is a *big* Tyler The Creator fan.

North not only jokingly introduced herself as Tyler The Creator at the beginning of the interview, the 11-year-old went on to mention the rapper four more times within the short conversation.

She even said she would be going as Tyler The Creator for Halloween. While Kim claimed North had requested six different Tyler costumes that morning, North eventually settled on two.

She is not a fan of sneaky paparazzi.

When asked if she likes being on camera, North confirmed she does enjoy taking pictures of herself. However, she isn't a fan of being caught by surprise by the paps.

"When I just woke up and there's so much paparazzi, I'm like, 'Yo, I'm going to sue you,'" North said.

"If I'm ready, if I'm not tired, if my outfit's good, I'm like, 'Okay, I could take a picture.'"

She's not into the whole 'school' thing.

We already know that North loves art. Remember *that* Bob Ross-level painting from 2023? It was so good, in fact, that many still don't believe the then-10-year-old did it on her own (even though Kim insisted it was all her daughter's work).

But it turns out, North is not a fan of art class — or, in fact, school in general. When pushed, she said her favourite class is Latin. Which Kim remarked was "good" as she had a Latin test the following day.

She wants to start her own clothing line.

Already sick of school, North said she is ready to "pursue [her] careers now". While she claimed there are a few different things she wants to do in the future, the tween indicated she has a big interest in fashion, and wants to start her own clothing line called 'North West'. And is anyone even a little bit surprised?

Explaining she is currently into '90s and streetwear style, North raved about the fashion in Japan in New York, saying "everybody's style there is on point".

She loves cucumbers with salt.

If North West could only eat one food for the rest of her life, it would be cucumbers with salt, apparently.

The 11-year-old also revealed that Kim hadn't cooked for the family in two years, the last time being on Halloween when she made mac and cheese, fried chicken and cornbread.

"I'm a one-trick pony," Kim said. "Is that one meal good?"

"It's good. It's just that you're really good at making me cucumbers and salt."

Salted cucumber it is, North! Just maybe don't get aunty Kendall to cut one for you.

Feature Image: Instagram/@interviewmag.