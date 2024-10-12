North West was interviewed by her mum. Here are 7 things we learnt about her life.

Everyone's favourite sassy Kardashian child, North West, has just given a rare interview. And who got the privilege of chatting to the hilarious 11-year-old? Her mum, Kim Kardashian, of course.

In what was a short but fairly chaotic conversation for Interview magazine, North's energetic personality was front and centre, and this girl has some serious main character energy.

Watch: Kim Kardashian says North West prefers living with Kanye West. Post continues after video.



Video via Hulu.

The interview gave fans a chance to learn more about Kim's eldest child, who many say is a carbon copy of her father, Kanye West. North brought up her dad a few times in the conversation, reminding everyone just how strong the pair's relationship is.

Of course, this we already knew — but here are seven things we didn't know about the 11-year-old that we learned from North West's interview.

She loves Barbie.

Or, more specifically, the Barbie character Raquelle.

The 11-year-old gushed about the show version of Barbie, saying she watches it every night. It was at this point Kim chimed in with a "fun fact", revealing that North can't sleep at without the television on in the background. (Something else we didn't know, but can definitely relate to.)