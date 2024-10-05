Kim Kardashian has just spoken publicly about her involvement with the Menendez brothers.

The gripping case of the Menendez brothers has been thrust back into the public consciousness in the wake of the popular Netflix series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

And after Kim Kardashian became an ally for the pair when she visited them in jail, she's now spoken about them and their case publicly.

Three weeks ago, just after the show was released, the criminal justice advocate visited Donovan Correctional Facility, where the brothers are being held. She was there to talk about prison reform, and met several inmates, including Lyle, 56, and Erik Menendez, 53.

After spending time with them, the reality star has now penned a personal essay advocating for their release from prison, or at least a lesser sentence.

Watch the official trailer for 'Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'. Post continues after video.

"I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters," Kardashian wrote in her essay, shared via NBC.

"They are kind, intelligent and honest men.

"In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records. They have earned multiple college degrees, worked as caregivers for elderly incarcerated individuals in hospice, and been mentors in college programs — committed to giving back to others."

Lyle and Erik were just 21 and 18 respectively at the time of the murders. Now, at 56 and 53, Kardashian insisted they are different people. "Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us, and I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18. I know I'm not!"

She goes on to reference a prison warden who has come forward to say he would be comfortable having the Menendez brothers as neighbours, and citing family members' hope of the men being released.

"Twenty-four family members, including their parents' siblings, have released statements fully supporting Lyle and Erik, and have respectfully requested that the justice system free them," Kardashian continued.

While Kardashian acknowledged that the murders weren't "excusable," the mum-of-four maintained that the conviction and subsequent sentence the brothers were given was not just.

"The trial and punishment these brothers received were more befitting a serial killer than two individuals who endured years of sexual abuse by the very people they loved and trusted," she wrote.

"I don't believe that spending their entire natural lives incarcerated was the right punishment for this complex case. Had this crime been committed and trialled today, I believe the outcome would have been dramatically different."

The 43-year-old also argued that the brothers were "denied a fair second trial" due to the "exclusion of crucial evidence", claiming that this undermined the fairness of their conviction.

"With their case back in the spotlight — and considering the revelation of a 1988 letter from Erik to his cousin describing the abuse — my hope is that Erik and Lyle Menendez's life sentences are reconsidered," she finished.

The letter Kardashian refers to was found in 2018 by investigative journalist and author of The Menendez Murders, Robert Rand. It was allegedly written by Erik when he was 17 years old, and detailed the ongoing sexual abuse from his father. It was reported to have been sent to his cousin, Andy Cano, nine months before the murders.

New evidence has been uncovered in the Menendez case. Image: Getty

"I found the letter in a dresser full of Andy Cano's paper in 2018 when his mother Marta let me go through his room," Rant said, per NBC Los Angeles. The journalist turned the letter over to police once he realised it was "a major piece of new evidence".

Attorneys for the Menendez brothers have filed petitions for authorities to review the new evidence, as well as consider a re-sentencing based on their good behaviour and rehabilitation within prison.

Interestingly, it seems their appeal has been heard by the right people.

In a news conference earlier in the week, Los Angeles Country District Attorney George Gascón spoke about the ongoing review to the case. "I know this is an area of tremendous interest nationally, especially since the Netflix documentary came out," he said. "We're getting a lot of calls."

Now, based on the new evidence, prosecutors are reviewing whether the findings would have led the jury to come to a "different conclusion". This could result in a re-sentencing, leading to a lesser sentence or even a new trial for Lyle and Erik.

"We are not, at this point, ready to say that we either believe or do not believe that information," the DA said. "But we're here to tell you because we have a moral and ethical obligation to review what is being presented to us and make a determination."

Lyle and Erik have already served 35 years in prison for the murder of their parents, Joe and Kitty, in 1989. After shooting their mother and father at their family home, Lyle, then 21, and Erik, 18, waited for police to arrive — but nobody came.

"Twelve shots in the middle of Beverly Hills on a Sunday night, and no one calls the police. We're waiting at the house, and no one shows up," Erik told ABC News in 1996. "I still can't believe it. We didn't have an alibi, all we did was say we were at the movies."

Over the next few months, the brothers splurged an estimated $700,000 of their parents' money. But a guilt-ridden Erik soon admitted what he and Lyle had done to his psychologist, Dr Oziel. When Lyle found out, he threatened to kill the therapist if he told anyone. But a few months later, Oziel's former mistress told the police about the confessions, which were recorded on tape.

Lyle and Erik were arrested in 1990, and were trialled three years later. The prosecution claimed the brothers committed the murders to get their hands on their parents' $14 million fortune. However, the defence argued that the boys had feared for their lives after years of psychological, physical and sexual abuse from their parents.

The first trial ended with a hung jury. Three years later, the brothers were found guilty and sentenced to life in jail without parole.

Feature Image: Getty.