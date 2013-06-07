FLUFF: Kim Kardashian baby-mania officially reaches insanity levels.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

1. A life-size waxwork sculpture of a pregnant Kim Kardashian has been unveiled… featuring “lactiferous breasts”. The piece is part of an exhibition titled “L.A. Fertility”, and according to the artist visitors are encouraged to “give a respectful rub [to the belly] for good luck and success”. You can’t make this stuff up, folks.

Artist Daniel Edwards, whose work in on display at LAB ART Gallery, said the sculpture “was inspired by the beauty of Kim Kardashian”, because he had “felt quite put-off by the media’s criticism of her weight gain during pregnancy … Such criticism should be off limits.”

But Kim is not Edwards’ only muse – also on display is his sculpture “Womb Mates”, which has also aptly been called “Baby Kimye and the Royal Heir.”

The artwork features – yep, you guessed it – Baby Kimye and the Royal Foetus (complete with miniature crown) intertwined in gold. With angel wings.

Edwards reportedly used leaked 3D ultrasounds from Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton’s pregnancies, to help him envisage what the two rap-royalty and royalty-royalty babies will look like.

3. In other very important Kardashian news, Kim Kardashian hasn’t even given birth yet… but In Touch Magazine has gotten the scoop early.



The gossip magazine published a cover with the screaming headline “Alone in the delivery room”, and a tagline that continued “All about her sad first days as a single mum”. We repeat. Kim has not actually given birth yet. Um, okay.

Also included is an inset picture of Kim looking distressed, while lying down on a bed (presumably supposed to represent her lonesome birthing pains). Some internet commenters have suggested that the picture is actually a photo of Kim receiving a brazillian on air.