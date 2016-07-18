Kim Kardashian tries to prove Taylor Swift is lying about Kanye West.

Uh-oh. If Kim Kardashian’s Snapchat is to be believed, Taylor Swift might be in trouble.

Kim has posted a series of videos online which appear to show Kanye West on the phone with Taylor Swift, seeking her approval for the lyrics that mention her name in his controversial song Famous.

“All I give a f**k about it is you, as a person, and as a friend…relationships are more important than a punchline,” Kanye says in the clips, to which Taylor replies, “I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.”

“I don’t want to do rap that makes people feel bad,” Kanye continues.

“It’s obviously very tongue-in-cheek,” says Swift when Kanye reads the lyrics to her.

Kim has been threatening to expose the truth behind the song, after her rapper husband received backlash for mentioning the singer in his lyrics, and referring to her as a “bitch”.

Taylor denied any involvement in the song, and even used her Grammy Award acceptance speech to slam "those who try to take credit for your fame" (aka, Kanye, for those playing at home).

In a recent clip for Kim's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim discussed her disbelief that Taylor would deny her involvement, telling sister Kourtney that the 26-year-old singer "loved playing the victim".

"I never talk sh*t publicly, like in interviews, but I was just like, I've so had it," she tells her sister Kourtney in the clip.

"She legitimately, quote, said, 'As soon as I get on that Grammy red carpet, I'm gonna tell all the press, like I was in on it'," she says.

Kim then tells Kourtney that she was "speaking the truth" when she told GQ Magazine that Taylor "totally approved" of the lyrics in Kanye's controversial song.

"He called her, spoke to her, she even helped him like rewrite [it]...it's so wild," she tells Kourtney.

Kim's latest series of Snapchats appear to back her statements that Taylor was 100% on board with mentions in the controversial song.

What will Taylor's response be this time?