The Kardashians' latest photo editing fail makes it clear they're doing this on purpose.

At least the Kardashians are… Konsistent. (See what we did there?)

Following in their great tradition of posting photos that have quite possibly (definitely) been edited (using filters and probably Photoshop – see for example their Christmas card from last year), this week, eldest daughter Kim shared a snap of her sisters with their mum, Kris Jenner… and it, once again, seems to be somewhat altered.

The photo was a promotion for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians upcoming 16th season. (We’ll let that number sit with you for a minute…) In the professionally taken snap, the family is looking super fine in their glamorous outfits, and sensual poses… but all is not what it seems.

Here’s the Instagram post:

And here are the discrepancies pretty much everyone who’s seen it has noticed: Khloe’s lower body seems to be missing (she seems to have made a decision between legs and cleavage), Kendall looks so ‘frozen’ she could have been photoshopped into the image, and Kourtney’s feet appear to have an extra toe.

(My biggest concern is that for a bunch of squillionaires, they appear extremely dissatisfied with life, but I digress.)

The post's comments included many questions:

“Where is Khloe’s lower half of her body?”

“What’s up with Kourtney’s left foot?”

“Why does Kourtney have six toes?”

"Why does Kendall look frozen?"

"Is Kendall stuck on the photo?"

(There was also a person who wanted everyone to know, "I posted a video of me eating an entire apple in under a minute", and I think you should check it out just to be supportive.)

Of course, the explanations are that Khloe was simply wearing a full skirt, Kendall simply has 'resting bitch face', and Kourtney's poor foot was photographed at an uncomplimentary angle.

But regardless of whether we accept these plausible explanations, or there's major editing fails involved, one thing's for sure; the Kardashians are trolling us, because they are the Kardashians, and they know exactly what they're doing.

All of this drama - the thousands of clicks and comments and consequential international headlines? They wanted it this way.

The family have had 16 years to hone their craft of clickbaiting for attention... and now, have finally presented us with an 'accidentally on purpose situation'.

You can just imagine Kim seeing the responses, and giggling, "Oops, I did it again."

And Momanger Kris giving her a new Rolls Royce for it.