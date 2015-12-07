Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, and whilst the youngest member of the Kardashian West family is now 24 hours old, he still remains nameless.

In a statement made on Kim’s website announcing the birth, Kim and Kanye said:

Although a name has yet to be confirmed, ‘Easton’ is reportedly the clear frontrunner, with Kim already ruling out the possibility of naming her son South West. “I don’t like South West though, because North will always be better and she has a better direction,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Kim has been open and honest about her troubles in conceiving a second child after suffering complications with her uterine lining.

And whilst Kim’s due date was believed to be Christmas Day, ET reports that the due date was moved forward due to Kim’s health issues throughout her pregnancy.

North West was also delivered early after Kim suffered from early-onset preeclampsia, forcing her to deliver her daughter six weeks early, saying that following the birth the placenta remained attached to the uterus.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails,” she wrote on her website about North’s birth.

Although we’re yet to catch a glimpse of what the youngest member of the Kardashian West family looks like, Aunt Khloe has already visited the little boy in hospital.

Unfortunately for us, the normally snap happy family is keeping mum on this one.

Congratulations Kim and Kanye, we wish you all the best.

