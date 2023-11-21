An unpopular opinion about Kim Kardashian’s next ‘movie star’ move.

Kim Kardashian is a comedian now.

According to Deadline, Kim Kardashian is attached to the comedy film The 5th Wheel, with the reality star expected to star and produce. The script is by Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell and comedian Janine Brito, with five studios apparently dueling it out to land the movie.

Kardashian has reportedly been super involved in the whole process, attending every pitch meeting with the studios.

But the news that Kim's latest career pivot could have her starring in a comedy has left punters... confused. After all, Kim has only just dipped her toe into the acting pool and she's more known for her work on The Kardashians and her brands, SKIMS and SKKN.

But this news is not shocking.

This news is not something that should cause outrage.

This was all part of the master plan.

Kim's pivot to a career in comedy began when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The reality star's skits were well received, and her brutal opening monologue was universally praised.

Kim Kardashian's opening monologue on SNL. Image: NBC.

In the segment, Kardashian mocked everything from her sex tape to her failed marriage and her reputation as a superficial social climber.

"I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America: a talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids," she said of her ex husband, Kanye West.

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality. I know that sounds mean, but people keep telling me that comedy comes from truth. And if there's one thing I always strive to be, it’s genuine."

She was funny. She can be funny... when she wants to be.

In recent months, Kim proved her comedy chops once more in an ad campaign for the SKIMS nipple bra. "Earth's temperatures are getting hotter... And I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part," Kardashian said in the video.

"That's why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple. So no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold."

Watch the ad here. Post continues after video.

Kim has hinted in the past about her hidden aspirations to be an actor. "Would I act? I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do," Kardashian told Interview Magazine in 2022. "I'm not actively looking, but I think things just come when they're supposed to."

And this year, she made her first major acting debut in American Horror Story, acting opposite Emma Roberts in a performance that has been largely praised

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, she recalled enlisting the advice of Salma Hayek after feeling 'bad' that people thought her casting on American Horror Story was stealing roles from (ahem) legitimate actors.

"She’s like, 'Do not feel bad. Maybe this whole road has led you here because you are supposed to be an actress and this is your real career,'" Kim shared.

The 43-year-old has tried her hand at acting before, though not in as big a role. She appeared in the spoof film Disaster Movie in 2008 and then a largely forgotten performance in the romantic drama Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.

In 2021 and 2023, she lent her voice to both Paw Patrol movies, along with her daughter North West.

Kardashian also has other connections to the comedy world. She famously dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for nine months, and she's a longtime friend of stand-up comedian and comedy film star, Amy Schumer.

Amy Schumer and Kim Kardashian in 2015. Image: Getty.

And maybe, just maybe, Hollywood needs Kim Kardashian more than Kim Kardashian needs Hollywood.

When it comes to comedy movies, the genre has seen a drastic downturn in interest in the last decade. For instance, from the 50 highest-grossing comedies of all time, only seven were released in the last 10 years.

And most of these movies were written and directed by men – as were two of this year's most successful comedies, No Hard Feelings and A Man Called Otto.

There is, of course, a notable exception that is expected to spark a shift in the way Hollywood makes movie: Barbie.

Barbie was directed by Greta Gerwig based on a screenplay she wrote with partner Noah Baumbach. The movie was also executive-produced by Margot Robbie.

To say Barbie was a success at the box office would be the understatement of the century. As it stands, Barbie has surpassed The Avengers to become one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Movies starring women, about women, and with women at the helm can make money – a lot of money.

This means that Kim's foray into movie-making is perfectly timed for an industry rushing to recreate the magic (and money) that Barbie inspired.

Listen to The Spill host discuss Kim appearing on the cover of GQ's Men Of The Year issue.





The SKIMS founder has also arguably been a comedian for most of her career – albeit unintentionally.

There was the crying scene in Keeping Up with the Kardashians when Kim losing her diamond earring in the ocean in Bora Bora; her tilted grin at the camera while uttering the words, "It's what she deserves."

Even when she's trying to be serious, Kim comes off as hilariously unhinged. When asked her advice for women in business, she infamously replied, "Get your f**king ass up and work."

If Kim can harness the comedy that's made her one of the most memed celebrities to ever exist, there's no stopping her.

In the incomparable words that Kardashian once hashtaged, the celeb's latest career pivot is "not bad for a girl with no talent".

