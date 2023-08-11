Kim Kardashian has just found another way to live longer. And no, you can't afford it.

We need to talk about Kimmy.

More specifically, her recent Instagram post encouraging followers to get a scan in a "life saving machine" that can "detect cancers".

Pictured wearing grey scrubs, Kim wrote, "I recently did this @prenuvo scan and had to tell you all about this life-saving machine. The Prenuvo full-body scan has the ability to detect cancer and diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, before symptoms arise."

The 42-year-old's #notsponsored post continued, "It was like getting a MRI for an hour with no radiation. It has really saved some of my friends' lives and I just wanted to share."

Does this body scan ring a bell?

If you watched the latest season of The Kardashians, it's the same full-body MRI scan Kris Jenner had before her 67th birthday, where she received the all-clear on her health.

According to Prevuno's website, the company claims the scan can detect 500 abnormalities and diseases, including cancer, tumours, cardiovascular conditions, and autoimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis.

For a full-body scan, the treatment costs $2,500 USD, which roughly equates to around $3,830 AUD.

This isn't covered by health insurance.

And judging by the commentary on Kim's post, it's becoming the latest celebrity must-have treatment.

Paris Hilton commented, "Love @prenuvo", while Kim's hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote, "I literally booked in for this next week."

The other side of the comment section? People just about... lost it.

One commenter wrote, "The fact majority of society can’t even afford insurance for a simple wellness checkup."

Someone else wrote: "Love how new technology that could save millions is gatekeeped by wealth and having the means to do this."

Another follower said: "And here’s me waiting 8+ weeks for the NHS to do a simple check if I have cervical cancer - thanks Kim."

"There's people that are dying," said someone else.

Others were quick to point out that MRIs don't actually... emit radiation.

Mamamia spoke to Dr Sonja Coetzee, GP for InstantScripts, who said, "Kim Kardashian and her media following is a very powerful tool. She’s popular, attractive and emulates what a lot of young women and girls would like to be. However, most people do not have access to the same amount of monetary funds she has.

"There probably is a divide in Australia for healthcare for those that are more affluent and those that are not. This is a particular concern with the concept of whole-body MRI."

"The other consideration is that a full body MRI will probably pick up a lot of incidental lesions that would probably have eventuated to nothing but creates a lot of angst in the interim."

While Prevuno is not something that is available in Australia, opportunistic screening is available - but again, falls under private healthcare.

Dr Coetzee said, "The particular machine that she’s promoting, to my knowledge is not currently available in Australia. I have asked my radiographer colleagues, and they don’t believe it is here either. Additionally, it is not common to perform whole-body MRI scans in Australia."

"Instead, they are often performed to check particular body areas, such as the head and neck, chest, abdomen and pelvis, and they are performed separately depending on the issue the patient is presenting with."

"Having said that, there is no doubt that if you can afford it, you can possibly get a full check if it is available to you. Opportunistic screening already occurs in particular areas, such as coronary artery and lung screening for heart, disease, and cancer, respectively."

Dr Sonja Coetzee added, "Australia has a first-class medical system that includes the private and public system, however, MRIs often fall under private health insurance."

Meaning? It's not accessible for everyone.

Ultimately, Kim's post unveils the inaccessibility of these types of treatments to the broader public — and it's the perfect example that the equality gap in health is only getting larger.

With the rising cost of the health system, along with the crippling cost of living, Kim's post really does make one thing excruciatingly very clear: health is wealth.

Feature image: Getty/Canva.