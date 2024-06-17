Kim Kardashian just said what famous mums aren't supposed to say about their kids.

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian, but there's one thing we can always rely on her for: she will keep it real when it comes to her thoughts on parenting.

And she knows a thing or two about the chaos of being a working single mother. The SKIMS founder shares four children with her ex-husband, Kanye West: daughters North, 10, and Chicago, six, and sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, four.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim confided in her mother Kris Jenner about how unhappy she was having to spend her 43rd birthday with her children.

"I thought my birthday, I'd have a day to myself. I was stuck doing everything that everyone else wanted to do," she said. "I was stuck watching YouTube unboxing videos on my birthday. I had a FIFA tournament. Colour Me Mine — you should see the ugly thing I made.

"This is not what I wanted to be doing on my birthday."

Kim went on to complain that she needed to inform her young children that her birthday should be about her — not their wants and needs.

"I need to sit my kids down and be like this isn’t Mother's Day, like this is my day. Do you think a mum wants to go to Colour Me Mine one more time on her birthday? Whose birthday is it?" she mocked.

"I was tortured. Just make me breakfast. That's a great birthday."

She's got a point. Kim went on to describe her perfect birthday and surprise, surprise... her kids weren't involved.

"[I want] to lock my door," she said in a confessional. "Not get out of my bed and eat cookies and cream ice cream all day long. That's what would have been my dream and no one cares about my dreams, not my four kids at least."

Kris didn't show much sympathy for Kim in her own confessional.

"I think that we've all, as mums, been through some days where we don't want to be doing what we're doing, but we do it for our kids," the mother-of-six said.

"So, come on, Kim. Suck it up."

Kim's spicy parenting comments caused a bit of a commotion online. "I don't get people who choose to have children and then complain endlessly about it," wrote one commenter on Reddit.

On Instagram, Kim's harsh words drew some criticism in the comment section.

"I love hanging out with my babies... birthday or any other day. This made me sad for them they are gonna [sic] watch this," wrote one.

"Welcome to the real world of being a mum," added another.

"There will come a day (not far from now) and your beautiful babies will be gone. Enjoy every second with them coz you will miss them when it's just you and your ice cream," a third added.

Kim Kardashian and her four kids. Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian.

That sounds... kinda incred tbh.

However, Kardashian had plenty of support from other mums.

"These are exactly my thoughts on my birthday. I have four kids and we went to mini golf and all I wanted to do was lay in bed and watch Netflix and eat ice cream too! I've started resenting my birthday as a mum," posted one mother.

"As a mother… felt that!!! I just want chips, my tv, and silence," another offered.

Amen.

This is a refreshingly honest admission from a celebrity — especially a celebrity mum. For the most part, famous women are boasting about how grateful they are for their kids and how their children are their greatest accomplishment. Kardashian went ahead and shed light on the other side of motherhood.

This isn't the first time the star got candid on this season of The Kardashians about the realities of being a working mother. In a previous episode, she joked about having to lock herself in the bathroom because she was doing a virtual interview but her kids ended up banging on the door which she described as her "biggest nightmare".

"I am a single mum of four, and it is wild," she said. "I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I'm doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday."

Never change, Kim. Never change.

Feature image: Disney Plus/Instagram/@kimkardashian.