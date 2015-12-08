Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's new baby boy finally has a name.

Kim Kardashian, 34, and Kanye West, 38, welcomed their son on Saturday.
Finally, we have a name. After a full couple of days of keeping the world’s media on their toes, Kim and Kanye’s baby boy has a name.
And it is Saint West.
Kim made the announcement via the couple’s website with some emoji, of course.Watch Kim discuss the baby’s name with Ellen.
The couple announced their son’s birth on December 6.
Here’s a rundown of the odds on the new Kardashian-West boy’s name.
Easton – Betting site Paddy Power is offering odds on Kimye’s baby name as fans continue to speculate over what they will name their first son. Easton is the clear favourite at 5/2 and East is in fourth place at 8/1.
Robert – The name ‘Robert’ is a staple in the Kardashian household. It’s the name of Kim’s late father and her younger brother. However, multiple ‘sources’ have confirmed that it is in fact the little boy’s middle name.
Kanye – We wouldn’t put it past King Yeezy to gift his son his own name.
Wild – We’ve got our fingers crossed for this one. It’s been bantered around since Kimye announced they were expecting a boy, but no one has confirmed whether or not it’s officially on the list. Here’s hoping for #WildWest2k15