Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Apparently, three measly words ruined the working relationship of Sex and The City’s brightest stars.

Well. If you thought the Sex and The City feud (or perhaps unrequited feud...) is dying a slow death privately, it ain't, with Sarah Jessica Parker detailing her "heartbreak" over Kim Cattrall's public dismissal of her friendship with the main stars of the show last year.

To recap, in an interview with Piers Morgan in 2017, Cattrall said she and her co-stars had "never been friends", just colleagues. It came after it was revealed a third Sex and The City movie wouldn't be going ahead because of the reported "demands" of Cattrall.

Speaking on US talk show Watch What Happens Live Parker addressed Cattrall's comments regarding the state of their relationship.

"I found it very upsetting," Parker told host Andy Cohen. "That's not the way I recall our experience. So it's sad."

"It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our life."

Eeeesh.

2. Modern Family actress Julie Bowen has split from her husband of 13 years.

Modern Family star Julie Bowen has separated from her husband of 13 years, People reports.

The 47-year-old actress married real estate developer Scott Phillips in 2004. The pair have three children together, Oliver, 10 and twins John and Gustav, 8.

It has been some time since the couple were spotted out together, their last public appearance was back in February 2017 at a basketball game in Los Angeles with their kids.

3. No present you've ever given (or received) is as big as the present Portia de Rossi just gifted Ellen Degeneres for her birthday.

What do you get a loved one who has - or can afford - basically everything?

Well, if you're Portia de Rossi, and your wife is Ellen DeGeneres (hello Portia, thanks for reading!) then you get them their very own gorilla conservation centre.

The 45-year-old gave Ellen - a vegan and animal rights activist - the impressive present on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she explained that she'd made such a large donation to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund that they create the Ellen DeGeneres Campus.

Ellen, who turned 60 on 26 January, described it as "the best gift anyone could have given me". Nailed it.

4. Miley Cyrus just completed the stealthiest transformation back to her old self and, um, we all missed it.

If I asked you to picture Miley Cyrus you might conjure an image of the singer sporting sleek, pixie-cropped hair and zany outfit.

But this is not what Miley Cyrus looks like anymore.

Subtly, without anyone noticing, the Malibu singer has grown out her hair, ditching the obvious regrowth in the process. She's still blonde - but this time it's a subtle, sun-kissed shade.

And if her Instagram is anything to go by (and we all know it is), the 25-year-old has also ditched her crazy, racy outfits circa 2013-2015 and replaced them with more elegant gowns - with just a splash of funky clothing.

While it may not be right to say Miley's back to her old self - given that the last time she looked like this she was barely out of her teens, we can definitely say her style and look has almost completely come full circle.

This transformation wasn't at all obvious, but came slowly over more than 12 months - with a hippy phase in between.

5. Just an FYI: Margot Robbie is actually a 40-year-old woman named Jaime.

This, dear readers, is NOT Margot Robbie, although you'd be forgiven for thinking so upon first glance.

This woman is actually Jaime Pressly, a 40-year-old actress and model who's made a name for herself in television sitcoms like My Name Is Earl and Momand has appeared in movies like Not Another Teen Movie and Joe Dirt.

While Google and Wikipedia tell us that Jaime and Margot are two entirely different people, we're not the internet isn't so convinced...

Because, let's face it, the two are practically IDENTICAL. That is all.