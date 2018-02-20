Please stop talking about Kim Cattrall's feuds and start talking about her epic TV show.

Unless you’ve been living in a world with no Instagram access, you’ll be well aware that Kim Cattrall is making headlines thanks to a public “feud” with fellow Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker.

After Cattrall confirmed on social media that her missing brother had been found dead, she then publicly called out her former co-star after she offered her condolences.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that her co-star’s “continuous reaching out” served as a “painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now”.

Since then, Sex and the City feuds past, present and imagined have been the only reason Cattrall’s name has been up in lights.

But did you know that she’s also currently starring in an amazing TV show?

Modus, which is currently available to watch for free in Australia on SBS On Demand, is an addictive thriller which follows an ex-profiler named Inger Johanne Vik (Melinda Kinnaman).

The Swedish criminal psychologist and profiler had previously assisted the Swedish police and the FBI in the US but has now put that world behind her to live in Sweden and work in the academic world while raising her two daughters.

Then her elder daughter, Stina, who is autistic, unwittingly witnesses a contract killer at work while her family is attending a wedding.

Instead of hurting her too, the murderer surprisingly saves Stina's life without giving away his identity.

This leads her mother Inger to decide to return to work with police detective Ingvar Nyman (Henrik Norlén) so she can assist in solving this crime.

They then discover that they are pursuing a hit man who is working for an American religious sect.

Some sections of the Swedish detective show are presented with subtitles, but that doesn't take away from the intensity of the story-line.

In season two of Modus, Kim Cattrall stars as Helen Taylor, the first female president of the United States.

If you've only ever seen Cattrall as the vibrant, outlandish and sexually free Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, then watching this series will open up a whole new world for you, because this actress is so much more than just that one beloved character.

In the series,without giving too much away, Cattrall's character is kidnapped while she is in the midst of undertaking an official visit to Sweden.

Once the search for her begins, the very carefully conceived and flawlessly executed nature of her surprise abduction leads everyone to think that the act was definitely an inside job.

But as Vik and Nyman being to investigate her disappearance, they begin to suspect the truth behind what has happened is far more devastating than they originally thought.

Together with the FBI, the Swedish police are up against an enemy far more powerful than they can imagine. Which is, a man using his global network of pawns to plot the biggest terror attack on America that the world has seen since 9/11.

Right now, Kim Cattrall may be all over our headlines because of a controversial social media post, but lets also remember she's a damn fine actress with a TV show worth watching.

Two seasons of Modus are currently available to stream on SBS On Demand.