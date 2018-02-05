News
news

Kim Cattrall's missing brother has been found dead.

Sex And The City star Kim Cattrall has announced the death of her brother, who had been missing for days.

The actress, 61, said her “one of a kind” brother Christopher Cattrall died unexpectedly.

She wrote on social media: “It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.

“At this time we ask for privacy.

“We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

The news came just hours after the star had asked her fans to help spread the word to find her brother, who was 55.

