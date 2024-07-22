Kiesha Thompson had just dropped her child at day care. Police say she was 'deliberately' run over.

On Friday morning, around 9am, Kiesha Thompson dropped her daughter off at day care.

As she left the centre and began walking along a footpath in Daisy Hill, south of Brisbane, police allege she was struck 'deliberately' in an alleged hit-and-run that was ultimately fatal.

She died in Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital that night.

Queensland Police later charged 24-year-old Larissa Rita Mae-Leigh Sant with murder after she was arrested in Yamanto. Police allege a 4WD vehicle - a silver Toyota Prado - was in the area for an extended period of time before the incident.

On Saturday they seized a damaged silver Toyota Prado at Goodna, west of Brisbane.

Sant was remanded in custody after her matter was mentioned in Ipswich Magistrate's Court on Monday. Per news.com.au, police will allege that the two women knew each other.

Sant will next appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on July 31.

After Sant appeared in the Ipswich court, police arrested a second person in relation to the incident. A 27-year-old man was apprehended in Logan, and also charged with murder. He will face court on July 23.

"We will allege that event was not in fact an accident and that lady who lost her life was in fact targeted by another individual," Detective Inspector Chris Knight told media on Sunday.

"It is a gross understatement to say anything other than that family is deeply traumatised."

Floral tributes were placed at the site of the attack in Daisy Hill before Ms Thompson's family released a video statement late on Monday.

In the footage, released by Queensland Police, Ms Thompson's family fought back tears as they remembered the 23-year-old and vowed to take care of the "light of her life", her baby daughter.

"She was taken from us in a cowardly act," her brother Koby Torto said.

Ms Thompson's aunt Amanda Matthias described it as a "horrific and senseless act".

Her sister, Keyara, said the pain of losing her sibling could not be put into words.

"We are struggling with the enormity of her absence in our life," she said.

Mr Torto said the family would now rally around Ms Thompson's young daughter.

"My sister Kiesha had nothing short of a difficult life," he said. "But in the past couple of years, she worked tirelessly to create the best life, not only for her but her child who was the absolute light of her life."

He added, "Her life up to the end was exactly what she wanted but as all good things come, so do bad and she was taken from us.

"We are here to support her (daughter) throughout her whole life."

The family have set up a GoFundMe account "so her daughter can have the best life".

They also requested they be left to "grieve in peace".

You can find the details of their GoFundMe here.

Kiesha is the 53rd woman allegedly murdered in Australia this year.

-With AAP

Feature image: QLD Police