On Monday night Kierra-Lea Jensen was allegedly stabbed to death. Her partner has just been charged.

Warning: This post deals with domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.



A 36-year-old man, Kitchel Shillingsworth, has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed dead inside a Queensland home.

The woman has since been identified as 28-year-old mother-of-two Kierra-Lea Jensen, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Officers attended the Leichhardt address in Ipswich about 9.15am on Monday to conduct a welfare check after being contacted by a concerned relative of the victim.

Detective Acting Superintendent Garry Watts said the woman had suffered "multiple stab wounds" and officers were confronted by a "very traumatic" scene.

Police will allege the 28-year-old's de-facto partner fled the home before they arrived and was tracked in his Toyota sedan by helicopter before being stopped with tyre deflation devices at Peak Crossing, about an hour after the attack was discovered.

Supt Watts said the 36-year-old surrendered and was arrested when his car came to a stop.

He was charged on Monday afternoon with murder (domestic violence offence) and the dangerous operation of a vehicle and is expected to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police earlier said they and the SES were searching Wyaralong Dam for a knife they believe was used in the fatal assault.

"I can assure members of the community that the Queensland Police Service takes [alleged] incidents of domestic and family violence very seriously," Watts said.

"And we investigate those incidents as best we can and take action where appropriate."

Supt Watts said police had attended the Leichhardt residence in the past week but there were no domestic or family violence orders between the pair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Featured image: Nine News