50 parents on the most ridiculous item their child has put on their Christmas wish list.

Ah... Christmas. What a wonderful time of year.

And for kids? It's the only time of the year that matters (aside from birthdays, of course).

This week, PR queen Roxy Jacenko went viral when she shared her 11-year-old daughter's "budgeted" Christmas wish list... and boy were the requests out of most people's budgets.

From "anything" Yeezy to a designer Maison Goyard bag, it's clear she has expensive taste.

Following this viral post, we wondered what other ridiculous requests parents have gotten from their kid's Christmas wishlists.

Below, 50 parents reveal the most ridiculous things their kids have asked for on their Christmas wishlist.

"My son would like a new pancreas to replace his dodgy one that stopped working when he was three!" - Julie.

"He requested for his sister to stop annoying him... I think I'll have better luck finding the real unicorn his sister wants." - Amy.

"My almost five-year-old has asked for sticky tape and an electric toothbrush..." Kate.

"When my little sister was really young, we'd ask her what she wanted for Christmas and she said a 'torch' and a 'mat'. We think she didn't really understand so just looked around and said what she saw. But she was insistent she wanted a torch and a mat. Santa left her like a chunky Tonka torch and she loved it." - Emmeline.

"My five-year-old grandson has asked his aunt if she can take him to New York to meet Spider-Man because she took him to Toy Story Putt Putt last year! If you don't ask, you'll never know." - Kristine.

"My four-year-old daughter wants a drum kit and a microphone. She is getting it but I’m sure I’ll regret it." - Kathryn.

"My daughter has put a hairless cat on her Christmas list for this year. Needless to say, she won’t be getting one!" - Kara.

"My nephew doesn't have ridiculous requests... Just everything in the catalogue. I'm getting his parents a 'no junk mail' sticker for his mailbox." - Brooke.

"Blu Tack!! Both my kids in separate years have put Blu Tack on their lists. And another year, my youngest wanted hand sanitiser. When she didn’t get it, she used some of her Christmas money to buy her own little pack of mini scented hand sanitisers. She was five years old!" - Sara.

"He wants a 'transforming army jet with double cannons'... Yeahhhh. Don’t think the ADF is going to loan you that one, mate." - Kaitlyn.

"A banana tree." - Daniella.

"Well, so far my five-year-old has asked for a new house with a higher roof so when he’s on the bunk he can’t touch the ceiling and also a baby sister (not happening, he has a baby brother and that’s it mate)." - Maz.

"Last year it was 'a yoghurt pot'. She wrote it on her daycare list and in her letter to Santa. We had never called any of our yoghurt pots... 'yoghurt pots'... and neither had her daycare nor nan. We have no idea where she got it from. We asked her at the shops if she meant the one-litre tubs or the six packs and she just said 'yes'. They’re in the fridge… all the time. So on Christmas morning, I had to snap off one of the Yoplait six-packs and leave it under the tree. Of course, she then exclaimed 'Whaaaat?! Santa gave me yoghurt?!'. As if it was a totally weird thing for Santa to do. And as if she didn't just spend time wishing for a 'yoghurt pot'." - Michelle.

"My then eight-year-old son wanted a car, 'a real one to learn how to drive'. Being on a property we were able to manage to that request, so good old Mr Claus left a $250 paddock basher in the driveway for him to share with his then 10-year-old sister. And they both learned to drive it (under strict supervision)." - Lynda.

"My mum is a librarian and has a Santa mail postbox - she sent me this the other day. Little *Sarah wants an iPhone 14 and 'last but not least', a hoverboard." - Susannah.



"My six-year-old told his Aunty that he’s hoping to get socks this Christmas because he really needs some more... I did tell him that I would happily just buy him new pairs." - Sheridan.

"My 10-year-old has requested a wheel of triple cream Brie cheese." - Kimberley.

"Last year my daughter put a 'fringe' on her wish list, so I let her get one. She hated it after a few days and one year on, it’s only just started to fit back into her ponytail without hair clips. She showed me her wish list for this year and guess what’s back on it... a bloody fringe lol!" - Kady.

"After moving houses over a dozen times in his life (divorce and the horrific Sydney rental market), my then eight-year-old asked me if Santa could bring us a house that no one could make us leave. I bought a little townhouse - still can’t believe I got that one over the line - and took them there that Christmas Eve. I dunno about Santa, but I know single mothers can pull off bloody miracles sometimes!" - Anna.

"A spatula. That’s it, just a spatula - no idea why! And yes, she did get one." - Lisa.

"My youngest has asked for a McDonald's chef for the second year in a row." - Mandy.

"A unicorn... But it wasn't from my daughter. It was from her dolls!" - Elizabeth.

"My five-year-old keeps asking for a sausage dog. Sorry kiddo, but I’m not adding to my workload right now. Bet it would be me that has to do everything." - Leanne.

"Invisibility Cloaks. We went with it and kept it up until he started to freak out. This was about four years ago. My son, now 10, asked me yesterday if they were really invisible that morning. 'Yeah!! It was crazy!' So the dream lives on!" - Kellie.

"$800 Prada sunglasses... Umm absolutely not!" - Lyn.

"My three-year-old desperately wants her own pack of raspberries." - Kate.

"My almost 12-year-old asked for a mobile phone or a gift card to an electronic store with enough money to buy a mobile phone... And my twin daughter, seven, asked for a pink car she can drive on the road. She said she will also settle for a unicorn." - Kayla.

"Two years ago, my daughter was aged three and asked for a baby brother/sister for Christmas. We were pretty excited to see the note Santa left her." - Danni.

"Pataks Papadums are always on my ten-year-olds wish list from Santa! She's a bit peeved with him because he forgot last year." - Leah.

"A Narwhal Whale. He even drew a picture of it." - Cath.

"Our three-year-old asked for a sheep. I told him he already has one (a stuffed toy) and he rolled his eyes and said, 'no a real one that is blue and does blue poo'." - Kylie.

"My daughter asked me for a train for in the backyard. I said they’re great but Santa will bring the train set for her to play with inside. She then got very annoyed and said: 'don’t worry,' because what she actually wanted was a REAL train with a REAL train driver to come and stay in our backyard whenever she wanted a train ride!" - Deni.

"My nine-year-old asked for a nice bag 'not a Louis Vuitton'. My 11-year-old asked for Air Jordan's... Good luck to them." - Keena.

"Our eight-year-old daughter wanted a garden rake, some rope and a really big parrot last year." - Jenna.

"My daughter asked for three-ply toilet paper when she was 14 years old because she was sick of the cheap kind I kept buying! If you're wondering, I said 'absolutely not!'" - Adele.

"My five-year-old wants a metal detector. When I asked why he was like, 'to find metal…?' Of course!" - Kirra.

"The only thing on my seven-year-old's list is a cat. She is petrified of cats (and won’t even go to a friend's house if they have one)." - Emma.

"Cheese. That's all." - Keeley.

"One year my three kids asked for a pony, to be the Mayor (or $1000) and a fart in a jar. There was only one thing on that list I could actually do." - Lisa.

"My sweet two-year-old wants a yellow present from Santa..." - Bec.

"My work had a Christmas party for the kids and my then seven-year-old son asked for a private jet and a hot tub. Obviously, he got neither of those but I had to put up with a lot of comments from colleagues about the expensive expectations of my children!" - Alicia.

"A mansion with bedrooms for all of his friends." - Leanne.

"Porridge!" - Laura.

"When my 18-year-old was about six, he asked that his very best favourite cuddly toy dog, Woofie, be made real. Only took me another nine years to get the poor kid a real dog." - Al.

"Not ridiculous, but will never forget when my daughter was quite young. She said the only thing for Christmas she wanted was a yellow yo-yo." - Shell.

"A recorder. As if I'm inflicting that onto my eardrums." - Tanya.

"A million dollars... Yeah me too, buddy." - Kate.

"My seven-year-old said that for Christmas. she would like to be an only child. She is the youngest of three. Her issue with her big sisters is they have started leaving her out and having 'big kid' chats they ban her from for being too young (they are 11 and 14)." - Skye.

"Oh my gosh… when my daughter was aged two, she asked for an egg. She was adamant! I found a bouncy/stress ball-type thing in the shape of an egg- beige colour and all. Honestly, she flipped out and loved that egg for months! Slept with it and everything. She’s nine now and we still laugh about her egg baby!" - Jodi.

"My nephew, who is three, has requested a street sweeper and treasure in a treasure box with a note coming home from daycare back in October. Wanted to make sure he got in early!" - Kirby.

