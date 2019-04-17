'Cue the angry kids.' Mum shares the Build-A-Bear party that upset precisely everyone.

A confused mother has taken to the internet to ask if she’s being entitled for thinking her child should get to keep the ‘Build-A-Bear’ she made at a friend’s birthday party.

One sentence, so many questions, we know.

Let us explain.

The mother told Reddit that she went to a birthday party for her six-year-old’s friend from school. The party was being held at Build-A-Bear, but it wasn’t being run by the employees.

The kids ate cake and pizza and then went into the store to make their bears before heading back to the friend’s house for the rest of the party.

There were eight children, and the mother assumed each child would get to take home their cuddly creation.

“Me and my husband even pitched in about 30 dollars as we know these things can get expensive,” she said.

The kids went wild in the store getting their animals and their accessories to build their customised toys.

“As far as I know the parents didn’t really put a limit, but I made my daughter stick to just a standard dog with a shirt, which about half the parents did as well,” the mother explained.

But then, as the group left the store, the birthday girl’s mother announced that all the kids had to hand over their animals to her daughter.

Cue upset and angry children.

“They all disappointingly handed over their animals, and [the] friend wasn’t even being nice about it either. Another little boy didn’t want to, and [the] friend ripped it out of his hands. I probably should have said something, but I didn’t. The other parents seemed pretty baffled too,” she said.

Back at the friend’s house, the kids all watched on as the birthday girl played with her new toys.

“I left with my daughter pretty quickly, and once we got back into the car she just started bawling. I felt bad so we went to Build A Bear and got her a new one,” she wrote.

“I’m just wondering if this is totally normal and I should have expected this, or am I being an entitled parent?” she asked Reddit.

The internet responded with 900 comments of… shock.

“All the parents probably also bought this child a gift. What a shitty thing to do. Way to make your daughters party memorable for all the wrong reasons!” wrote one.

“Beyond strange. I would never in a million years think to have a party where the kids (and our guests) have to give away their item. So bizarre,” wrote another.

“This story is so bad I’m gonna be telling it to my husband and my mum and probably for the next ten years and I don’t even know these people,” declared one commenter.

The original poster updated her 900 new friends with part-two of the story.

“This afternoon at school pickup me and another parent had a chance to talk with the mum of the party,” she wrote.

She then helpfully wrote out a role-play of the conversation:

Birthday girl’s mum: “I hope the girls enjoyed (daughters) party the other day. I know (daughter) had lots of fun.”



Other mum: “Haha yeah I was actually wondering about the whole (daughter) getting all the bears thing. The kids seemed pretty upset afterwards.”

Birthday girl’s mum: “Oh yeah we wanted (daughter) to have a special animal decorated by each of her friends.”

Me: “Oh okay. I was just wondering why the kids didn’t get to keep their bears. I even pitched in a little bit of money, assuming the bears would go to the kids.”

Birthday girl’s mum: “Well I didn’t have enough money for each of the guests to make their own, that would get pretty expensive! If you want your money back I’ll see about getting it back to you. I don’t really see the problem though.”

The most shocking revelation came from a Twitter reply from a former employee of a Build A Bear store who revealed they’d seen this exact scenario happen twice.

We have no words.

What do you think? Was the birthday mum’s behaviour warranted?