Sick of fish fingers and potato smileys? This will help.

By ALANA HOUSE

Meals have fallen into chaos at our house in recent months. I must be getting old – years ago I ran a weekly magazine and still put a creative dinner on the table every night. I reminisce about those days and shake my head, I have no idea how I did it.

Many a night I end up grabbing a BBQ chook or sushi for the kids because I’ve run out of time to (a) shop or (b) cook before the kids’ 6pm dinnertime. But I have the best intentions this week. The fridge is full of fresh ingredients, the spirit is willing, these kid-friendly dinners look AMAZING.

Wish me luck …

Monday: Avocado sushi

My kids are obsessed with sushi. Making our own is surprisingly easy and my youngest loves helping out. So I’m going to skip the store-bought variety this week and DIY. The leftovers will make a great lunchbox filler for the next day.

Get the recipe here.

Tuesday: Steak with salsa verde

My seven-year-old is funny about steak, but if I cook it just right and cut it into little pieces it’s usually a hit. The great thing about this recipe is the kids can have their meat plain while the adults can add deliciousness with the salsa verde.

Get the recipe here.

Wednesday: Chicken tikka masala

If the curry is mild, Indian food is a hit in our household. Especially with some roti bread on the side. (And confession: I will probably cheat and use a jar of chicken tikka paste rather than mess around with all the spices.)

Get the recipe here.

Thursday: Hamburger buddy

OK, this dish has a TERRIBLE name but without the fresh herbs sprinkled on top, my kids will gobble it up.

Get the recipe here.

Friday: Salmon tacos

How good do these babies look? Though I’ll be skipping the radish. I just don’t get radish – do you?

Get the recipe here.

For more great recipe ideas, head to iVillage Australia. Or click on one of these tasty links …

– Four easy grilled chicken recipes

– 6 marvellous Milo recipes