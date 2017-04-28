Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself on Instagram. Now she could lose $200,000.

Traditionally, the Kardashian sisters are known to make millions of dollars in revenue from their social media accounts, but now it seems that one photo shared to Instagram last year may end up costing them dearly.

According to People, Khloe Kardashian may be set to lose up to AU $200,750 after posting a copyrighted paparazzi image of herself to her Instagram account in September last year.

Below: a paparazzi image of Khloe Kardashian during her September trip to Miami.

The photo’s owner, Xposure Photos UK (Ltd.), claim the 32-year-old “copied” their image, and that it “had been altered to remove the copyright management information (CMI) showing plaintiff as the copyright owner of the image.”

According to court documents obtained by People, by sharing the image, which shows the Revenge Body host going out to dinner in Miami on 13 September 2016, without crediting its source, Xposure Photos UK claim the fitness guru, “harm[ed] the existing and future market for the original photograph.”

The company also claim, “Kardashian uses her Instagram feed for the purposes of promotion — specifically, to promote her own business interests, products, and ventures; to promote and sell the products and services of others.”

A number of paparazzi shots of the youngest Kardashian sister’s September trip to Miami remain on her Instagram account, and it is unclear if the image has been removed.

Neither Kardashian or her rep have commented on the lawsuit.