Khloe Kardashian is telling the world about her Australian one-night stand.

Aw, bless.

Some poor bloke thought he might get his shot at reality stardom after a romantic liaison with Khloe Kardashian right here on Australian shores.

He was mistaken.

Kardashian, 31, made the shocking admission that this one time, in Australia, she had a one night stand, on her website KhloewithaK.com.

“So I had a one-night stand with someone in Australia,” the reality star, wearing a bathrobe, said in the video to her friend Malika Haqq, who had just made her own one-night revelation.

It seems that the guy in question was hoping it would be more than one night, though.

“But remember — then he came to the States and wanted to date me again. Do you remember?” Kardashian asked Haqq. “I never saw him again because I was like, ‘Uh, no. You’re not supposed to come here.’”

Poor unnamed guy got Kardashianed. What we really want to know, though, is who is the poor unnamed guy?

“I was in Australia with Kim, we were doing the MTV awards out here in 2007. And I met a guy who was performing at the MTV awards. Hooked up with him here, and like, left. He had to leave town and we both didn’t live here. We all came here for the awards,” she said.

Watch Khloe talking about the incident here… Post continues after video.

“I went back to L.A. and all of a sudden, he’s calling me. IMing me. Instant Messaging me on AOL . . . And [he] was like, ‘I finally came out to L.A. I want to have a relationship with you. I was like, ‘Malika, is this normal?’”

OK, actually Khloe and Kim were in Australia for the MTV Awards in 2008. Performers on the bill that night whom Khloe could be talking about? Wyclef, The Vines, NZ rapper Scribe, UK rapper Dizzee Rascal, The Potbelleez and Kisschasey. She didn’t say the guy wasn’t Australian, she just said he didn’t live in Sydney, right?

“I had the coolest room, and it had a bath – like the whole room was huge and had a bath in the middle of the room. And I was so confident, I took a bath in front of him, I don’t know what was happening!”

Dude who Khloe Kardashian took a bath in front of and slept with in 2008, are you OK? We’re here for you.