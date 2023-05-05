We finally know Khloé Kardashian's baby name. And precisely no one guessed this.

In July 2022, we learnt Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had welcomed their second child into the world via surrogate.

Now after 10 months, we finally know the name of their son: Tatum Robert Thompson.

At the time of his birth, the reality star was still stuck on a name for their second child.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the Kardashian's rep told E! Online at the time.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

According to the US Sun, the on-again, off-again couple went for a name that honoured the life of Khloé's late father, Robert Kardashian.

Image: Instagram @khloekardashian.

“There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum,” a source told the publication.

The insider added: "Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honours her dad and her brother, [Rob Kardashian].

Kardashian’s father died in 2003 of cancer.

According to reports, Kris Jenner was "keen" to choose and announce the name of her 11th grandchild, but it reportedly took Khloé "a little while to settle on [it]."

"Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme," the source explained.

The reality star confirmed in a September 2022 episode of The Kardashians that the name of her son was "gonna start with a T."

