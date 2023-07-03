Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial has begun. Here's everything we know so far.

Warning: This article deals with accounts of sexual assault and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is on trial in the UK, facing dozens of allegations of historic sex offences.

The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges committed against four men in the years spanning 2001 to 2013. On day one of the trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court, prosecution lawyer Christine Agnew told the jury that Spacey was a "sexual bully" who "does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable".

Prosecutor Agnew described Spacey as "a man who sexually assaults other men”, saying, “His preferred method of assault is, it appears, to grab aggressively other men in the crotch. On one occasion things went further than that," he alleged.

"None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey Fowler in a sexual way but he doesn't seem to have cared very much for their feelings – he did what he wanted to do – for his own personal sexual gratification."

In response to the prosecution's opening statement, Spacey's defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC told the jury that over the trial they would hear some "deliberate exaggerations and many damned lies".

"What has been reimagined with a sinister spin? What has been made up or twisted?"

So what exactly is this trial about and what do we need to know? We've rounded up all the information in one place as the court case kicks off in London.

Is this Kevin Spacey's first time on trial?

No. In 2022, Kevin Spacey stood trial in a $40 million civil lawsuit made by Anthony Rapp who claimed that the actor molested him when he was a teenager in 1986. In October 2022, a New York jury formally dismissed the case after finding that Anthony's lawyers failed to prove that Spacey “touched a sexual or intimate part” of Rapp.

Earlier in 2022, Kevin lost his appeal to pay a $31 million arbitration award to the producers of House of Cards. The actor starred in the popular series for the first five seasons before the show was cancelled in season six.

How long will the trial go for?

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Will a jury or a judge decide the verdict?

The verdict will be decided by a jury. In typical trials, prospective jurors are deemed ineligible if they have prior knowledge of the defendant. But in this specific case, the judge acknowledged that the Hollywood actor was already a household name and noted that familiarity with the defendant wouldn't affect someone's ability to sit on the jury.

"I am sure the defendant will be gratified to know that many of you will know his name or have seen his films," Justice Mark Wall said last week when Spacey was sworn in.

Last week, the first 14 jurors were seated without objection from the prosecution or defence. The remaining 13 were excused. Two alternate jurors have also been selected.

What are the charges?

Spacey faces 12 charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The allegations took place between 2001 and 2013. The four men who made the allegations were aged in their 20s and 30s at the time.

Many of the allegations relate to the actor's time at London's The Old Vic Theatre, where he was artistic director from 2004 to 2015.

According to one complainant, he alleged that he experienced "inappropriate and unwelcome touching" on a number of occasions. Another accuser told authorities that Spacey “simply laughed” when he had pushed the actor away after Spacey allegedly grabbed him in 2005.

In one particularly disturbing claim, a complainant alleged that Spacey invited them to his home following an audition. After the complainant fell asleep, the prosecution claimed, they awoke to find the actor sexually assaulting him.

Kevin Spacey has previously pleaded not guilty to all charges.

What could Kevin Spacey's sentence be if found guilty?

If found guilty, Spacey could face jail time. In the instance of his most serious offence of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, if found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Feature image: Getty.