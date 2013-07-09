We'll say this for Kevin Rudd: He's brazen...

By MICHELLE GRATTAN

Kevin Rudd is nothing if not brazen. Less than a fortnight after rolling Julia Gillard he has proposed an historic change that would prevent such a putsch in the future.

His radical plan – one of the most fundamental reforms ever to Labor rules – would guarantee that the leader who won an election would remain as PM for the full term, except in extraordinary circumstances.

A key part of the blueprint, considered at a special caucus meeting on July 22, would give the Labor party rank and file a 50% say in the choice of the leader, equal to that of the parliamentary party.

Rudd is driven – at least in part – not by the coup he just executed but by the 2010 one which saw him tossed from the prime ministership.

As he colourfully put it, in an obvious reference to what happened then, his change would “prevent anyone just wandering in one day or one night and saying ‘OK, Sunshine, it’s over’”.

But his initiative does go to the substantive issue of how damaging leadership instability can be. Generated and fed by constant polls and the frenetic media cycle, it can have destructive consequences for good government.

The ALP leadership merry go round has also contributed to public disillusionment with politics.

The PM’s move neutralises the opposition’s line that if the voters re-elect Rudd there is no guarantee they would get him for a full term. On the other hand, given what’s just happened some voters will probably do a double take and react cynically.

Rudd told a news conference: “Today, more than ever, Australians demand to know that the prime minister they elect, is the prime minister they get. They demand that certainty.” He was flanked by his deputy Anthony Albanese and the Senate leader and deputy, Penny Wong and Jacinta Collins. These positions would continue to be elected by caucus.

Under the changes, a leadership ballot would be called if the leader resigned or asked for it, or where at least three quarters of caucus signed a petition requesting an election of a new leader “on the grounds the current leader has brought the party into disrepute”. At present only a third of caucus has to petition for a ballot.

A ballot would automatically follow an election loss.

While the caucus and the party membership would have equal say in the election of the leader, candidates would have to be nominated by 20% of caucus members. The rank and file ballot would take a month.

Since 2001 the ALP has had five federal leaders: Simon Crean, Mark Latham, Kim Beazley, Kevin Rudd (twice) and Julia Gillard.

As part of the Rudd package, caucus gets back the right to elect the ministry. Rudd assumed the power to select the frontbench in opposition and this was later confirmed in government by caucus. Gillard as PM strongly supported the principle of the PM selecting the ministry.

But Rudd later admitted he made a mistake. Critics believe that having the leader choose the frontbench (as distinct from allocating portfolios) makes ministers more supine.

Rudd can be sure of getting his plan through the special caucus meeting. It will be seen as popular but also dissent would be damaging in the run up to the election.