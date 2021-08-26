Should I Watch It? Kevin Can F**k Himself, the new dark sitcom with a murderous twist.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.
From the moment the first scene of Kevin Can F**k Himself appears on your screen, you'll be transported back to the once-nightly ritual of indulging in old-school sitcoms.
The new Amazon Prime Video series opens in working class Worcester, Mass, where Allison McRoberts (played by Annie Murphy) lives with her cable-installer husband Kevin (played by Eric Petersen).
In the opening scenes of the series, Allison is seen standing in her warmly lit living room, which is shot in a classic multi-camera format, as her husband plans their 10th "rageaversery" — an annual booze-filled party to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime's Kevin Can F**k Himself below. Post continues after video.
While standing in the living room, Allison acts like any other typical sitcom wife. She's holding a laundry basket, and she makes a few playful jokes at her husband's expense.
But when she walks into the kitchen, out of Kevin's presence, the mood quickly shifts.
The room is drab and dark, and shot with a modern single-camera set-up. The persistent laugh track playing in response to Kevin's comments is gone. And the sitcom wife, Allison McRoberts, is quietly coming undone.
Below, we unpack what Kevin Can F**k Himself is about and deliver our verdict on whether you should watch it.
What's it about?
The idea for Kevin Can F**k Himself came about when series creator Valerie Armstrong was listening to two actresses on a podcast.
When the two actresses spoke about how women are cast as wives that serve purely as "setup machines" on sitcoms, Armstrong immediately had an idea for a series.
"The job of the show is making that wife, that beautiful, put-upon, supposedly naggy wife, a real person," Armstrong told Entertainment Weekly.
"How did that woman actually get stuck in this situation? And how does she get out?"
Starring Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy, the new eight-part series takes a look into the secret life of a stereotypical sitcom wife.
Murphy appears in the series as Allison McRoberts, a bottle shop employee who is married to Kevin (Eric Petersen), a self-absorbed man-child who is punching well above his weight.
The series also stars Alex Bonifer as Neil O'Connor, Kevin's equally boisterous neighbour, and his grumpy sister Patty, played by Mary Hollis Inboden.
Throughout the series, Kevin Can F**k Himself routinely pivots between two realities. There's the Everybody Loves Raymond-esque cheery sitcom, where Kevin's every line is followed by a laugh track. And there's Allison's dark, gritty reality, where viewers learn that she's living in misery in her unhappy marriage to Kevin.
The series later takes a dark turn as Allison attempts just about anything to escape the confines of her marriage.
Come for the...
The clever concept and Annie Murphy's brilliant performance as Allison McRoberts.
Stay for the...
The dark murder scheme.
What shows will it remind you of?
Made For Love for the dark comedy vibes, WandaVision for the creative take on old-school sitcoms, and Why Women Kill for the murder plots.
How many episodes are there and how long are they?
There are eight episodes ranging from 40 to 45 minutes long. All eight episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Australia on August 27.
Will there be a second season?
Kevin Can F**k Himself hasn't been renewed for a second season just yet.
So, should you watch it?
Definitely.
The concept behind Kevin Can F**k Himself is fresh and unique.
Featuring a clever blend of multi-camera comedy and single-camera realism, the series offers a new perspective on the gender roles we all grew up watching in sitcoms.
Although the flipping between genres can be jarring at times, it's a clever way for viewers to reflect on the way women have been depicted in countless old-school sitcoms.
With an engaging, slightly murderous plot and pitch perfect casting, Kevin Can F**k Himself is bound to be your next binge watch.
Kevin Can F**k Himself premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 27.
For more on this topic:
- Should I Watch It? Stan's gripping new thriller about a judge whose son becomes a killer.
- Should I Watch It? The addictive new teen survival drama with a twist, The Wilds.
- Should I Watch It? Marvel's nostalgic and deeply twisted new series, WandaVision.
- Should I Watch It? The twist-filled gripping psychological thriller, Tell Me Your Secrets.
- Should I Watch It? Behind Her Eyes, the new Netflix series with the bizarre ending everyone is talking about.
- Should I Watch It? The bonkers new Netflix dramedy everyone's talking about, Ginny & Georgia.
- Should I Watch It? The stomach-churning series about a teacher and student’s affair, A Teacher.
- Should I Watch It? Made For Love, Stan's new dark comedy with a sinister twist.
- Should I Watch It? ABC iview's slow burning psychological thriller, Wakefield.
- Should I Watch It? Kate Winslet's new slow-burning murder mystery, Mare of Easttown.
- Should I Watch It? Netflix's twisty new thriller, The Woman in the Window.
- Should I Watch It? SBS on Demand's addictive new series Creamerie, where all the men are dead.
- Should I Watch It? A Quiet Place Part II, in which everyone is making very bad decisions.
- Should I Watch It? SBS On Demand's gripping new heist drama, The Unusual Suspects.
- Should I Watch It? Sweet Tooth, the whimsical Netflix series that everyone is talking about.
- Should I Watch It? Feel Good, the Netflix show that sometimes doesn't.
- Should I Watch It? Starstruck, the new series that's like Notting Hill meets Broad City.
- Should I Watch It? Gossip Girl, the new reboot that was causing waves before it even aired.
- Should I Watch It? Luxe Listings, the new "Selling Sunset" that's set in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs.
- Should I Watch It? The White Lotus, the new dark comedy about rich people behaving badly.
- Should I Watch It? Cruel Summer, the twisty new series about a teen who disappears.
- Should I Watch It? The Chair, Netflix's new comedy that will leave you wanting more.
Feature Image: Amazon Prime.