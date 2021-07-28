Dr Kerry Chant is the face of NSW's COVID response. Here's what her life is like.

As one former NSW government official told The Saturday Paper, "It was Shane Fitzsimmons [former Rural Fire Service commissioner] during the bushfires, and [state emergency operations controller] Mick Fuller during the early pandemic. Now it is Kerry Chant. And Kerry Chant has a status all her own."

But while she's the face of NSW's public health response to the pandemic, there's little we know about Chant's private life.

So we decided to find out more about the woman on the frontline, including her career beginnings and family life.

Growing up in Punchbowl.

Before she became a household name, Chant grew up in Punchbowl in Sydney's south west.

While she's always been interested in health and science, Chant didn't always know what she wanted to do when she was growing up.

"I actually didn’t know what I wanted to be," she told The Australian.

"And I think that’s probably okay to say that, because I think many young people struggle with knowing what they want to be."

Growing up, Chant worked in a number of retail jobs before eventually deciding to study medicine.

"I had many part-time jobs, including at Mr Whippy at Roselands. I worked for Grace Bros in the furniture department, then I worked in a pharmacy... I think it actually helped me a lot when I did medicine," she told the publication.

She later graduated from the University of NSW before completing her master's in health administration and public health.

Becoming the face of NSW's public health response to the pandemic.

Today we know Chant as the Chief Health Officer of NSW. It's a role she's held since 2008.

Before that, she worked as the Director of Health Protection and Deputy NSW Chief Health Officer.

She also played an instrumental role in creating the state’s HIV strategy in 2012, which focussed on testing and detecting new infections early.

These days she's Premier Gladys Berejiklian's right-hand woman and starts the day off with a morning meeting at the NSW Health headquarters in St Leonard. According to The Guardian, she often attends an emergency cabinet meeting followed by more briefings.