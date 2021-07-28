Dr Kerry Chant is the face of NSW's COVID response. Here's what her life is like.

In just a handful of months, Dr Kerry Chant has become a household name.
With her notes in hand, the NSW Chief Health Officer has fronted reporters on an almost daily basis alongside Premier Gladys Berejiklian during the state's COVID-19 press conferences.
Even before the recent Delta outbreak, Chant has been the woman responsible for providing health advice to get our state through the pandemic. And she's proven she's not about to let things like broken glasses get in her way.
This says it all - Kerry Chant soldiering on even with broken glasses! pic.twitter.com/VJlfv30bvY— Paul Stanhope (@pulseonapath) July 11, 2021
Put your glasses out for Dr Kerry Chant #NSWHealth #nswlockdown pic.twitter.com/ZDrNv8fkhC— Beth Shaw (@disneybeth_) July 11, 2021
Top Comments