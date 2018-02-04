Kerry Armstrong once beat Nicole Kidman for a major award. Nicole did not handle it well.

Nicole Kidman may be winning all the big awards now, but rewind 17 years ago and the Big Little Lies actress was apparently not always so gracious in defeat.

On tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, veteran actress Kerry Armstrong recalled the time she was up against Kidman for Best Actress at the 2001 AFI Awards.

“We went up against each other for the AFI award, she for Moulin Rouge and me for Lantana,” she told her campmates.

"We were waiting for Moulin Rouge to win everything and we won for Seachange first. Russell Crowe said, 'I'm here to announce Best Actress. It's for really wonderful lady. Got a bit of bias going on. So I came all the way to announce best actress.'

"Nicole is getting ready and [then] he said my name. I was like... There was a lot of commotion that side of the room."

She said she was then told Kidman had left the room.

When Armstrong went up on stage, she said Crowe was, "visibly unimpressed... upset" that she had won.