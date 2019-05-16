Kerri-Anne Kennerley knew exactly what she was doing when she attacked Bill Shorten. 

When the studio lights were switched on, and the sound check completed, Kerri-Anne Kennerley knew what she was about to do.

She was going to make headlines.

As measured and strategic as any election campaign, Kennerley began, “If Bill Shorten gets in, it will be the end of life as we know it.”

The words were prepared, having turned themselves around in the head of a television presenter who has been in the industry for more than five decades.

“Honestly, without question,” she continued, before leaving a pause for a scoff or perhaps a dismissive chuckle, filled by her co-hosts just in time. Good! Kennerley had something to argue against.

Looking down the barrel of the camera, she recycled the line: “Again, Labor government spend, spend, spend.”

After a monologue about franking credits, which she joked she had to Google, and something about how everyone’s rent is going to go up, she added: “Anybody who believes they’ll be better off if Shorten and the Greens get in, is under some whoopy-do cloud. It will never, ever happen. You will tank.”

She didn’t stop there.

“One thing I’m seriously outraged about, the millions and millions they’ll spend on a Gender Commission,” Kennerley said.

“These kids out there who are gender confused… they will put up this Commission and we, like Tasmania, will have a child and it won’t be male or female, it will be gender-free.

“That’ll be national.” Now. Kennerley, a public commentator, has every right to her opinion. Go ahead. Tell us who you’re voting for. But with that right comes a responsibility to get her facts right. Tasmania did pass legislation earlier this year, making gender on birth certificates optional. But that was a decision made by the State Parliament, where the Liberal Party is currently in charge.

The Labor Party have made no suggestion whatsoever that they would roll out gender-free reform – a call which is in the state’s jurisdiction anyway.

“And if your child is confused, the rights of your child will go to them, you will have no rights as a parent. That child will go, ‘I want to be either a boy or girl, please give me whatever I need’ and you as a parent will have no choice.”

There is no evidence to suggest a Labor government would do any such thing.

But on Wednesday, when Kennerley embarked on her impassioned ‘spontaneous’ rant, facts weren’t really the point.

Feelings were. And it is feelings, after all, that make headlines.

Her unsubstantiated claims about Australia’s imminent apocalypse under Shorten were words strong enough to stay with undecided voters. Words that might follow them into the cardboard booths.

It was a monologue Kennerley had likely saved, whipping it out when a sway was needed most.

While Labor and Greens voters united against her, to others, her campaign was probably more powerful than any ad the Liberal Party could have funded.

She made it about the man.

A man who will burn your money and deny your babies a gender. A man who will increase your rent and rip off retirees.

It was fear-mongering propaganda that’s existed for as long as politics has.

And it was a final act of desperation, a woman begging her audience not to vote for a man who will probably by our next Prime Minister.

It’s an opinion she’s entitled to hold.

As long as she’s got facts – real ones – to back it up.

