'I tried this anti hair-fall serum for 8 weeks. Here are my honest thoughts.'

Before we get started, I want to preface this article by saying that whilst there are products you can incorporate into your haircare routine to support your hair health, you can't rely on them for eradicating hair loss.

So if you or someone you know is experiencing hair loss, please consult with a doctor first.

Now, right off the bat, I want to make clear Beauty IQ readers and friends, that I purchased this serum myself — it was not previously gifted or sponsored.

Given the fact that I'm waiting for my third bottle to arrive whilst I dedicate a whole article to the product, spoiler alert — the Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum is worth the try.

Like many people, I've seen a lot about Kérastase online — in fact, a few ads sucked me into buying the Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum.

So I went ahead and purchased the travel size (30ml) to get a feel of the product.

Full transparency, you will not see results if you buy the travel size.

HOWEVER, if you're interested in trying out the product like I was, I strongly recommend you purchase the travel size. Why?

You get a feel of the product — do you like how it smells? Do you like how it feels on your hair?

More importantly, does your scalp react to the product?

With the travel size, you'll get a great idea of whether this is a product you will actually be consistent with before pulling the trigger and buying the full size.

So, how did it fare on my mane? Keep scrolling to find out.

What is the Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum?

The Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum. Image: Instagram @kerastase_official.

What: Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Anti Hairfall Serum.

Meet your new (and soon-to-be favourite) daily scalp serum.

This serum is great to support hair strength as it works on reducing hair fall.

The Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum also works hard to support your scalp, whilst soothing irritation.

What's in it?

There are a bunch of wonderful ingredients in this scalp serum.

Among other things, you have 1.5% aminexil which helps secure and strengthen your hair from the root.

There's also ginger root which helps protect your hair, especially from environmental factors in your day-to-day lives.

Lastly, the caffeine in the formula helps stimulate the scalp.

My Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum review.

So, is it worth the purchase?

One of my favourite things about this serum is that it dries down, completely!

I am usually very inconsistent with hair serums because they leave my hair really greasy, and honestly, who has time to wash their hair every single day?

However, with Kérastase, the serum goes on like water and dries seamlessly, so you can go about your day with your hair down and no one will know you've got a hair serum doing its thing at the same time!

I think this really helps because you should ideally be using the product every day for about 6-8 weeks to see results.

Here are some other thoughts after trying this serum:

I use this before bed and sometimes in the morning or after I've washed my hair.

It's also very easy to apply. I like to run the dropper through my scalp and then gently massage it in — all you need is a few minutes.

How does it feel and smell, you ask? Well, the formula is super lightweight, so you will not feel it in your hair throughout the day.

It also won't weigh your hair down. When it goes on, you get this really nice, cooling feeling which feels super relaxing (especially after a long day).

There's no lingering scent, but it does smell like lemons when you first apply it.

It seems to be great for all hair types, textures and concerns. As someone who has coloured, bleached hair, it's also safe to use on coloured hair too.

You can watch how I apply it to my hair here.

Final verdict…

Neha using the Kérastase Genesis Fortifying Serum. Image: Supplied.

But have I seen results?

Short answer, YES.

Whilst I haven't noticed insane hair growth, the serum has helped my hair fall tremendously over the months.

Keep in mind, I have been using this since April, and it took about two months to see results, so you need to be patient with the product.

I have quite thin hair, and constantly bleaching it doesn't help either. But, I can see a huge difference in the amount of hair fall I've been having recently, especially in the shower when I'm washing my hair, so thank you, Kérastase!

If you're experiencing hair fall, I'd be adding to cart right now if I were you…

