Kendall Jenner's after party outfit just one-upped her nearly-naked Met Gala dress.

The Met Gala is an opportunity to shock with out-there fashion, but one person managed to do exactly that while actually wearing very little (clothes, that is).

Model and reality TV star Kendall Jenner had people talking with her “new naked dress” or slip by La Perla, a lingerie brand she fronts the latest campaign for.

With a slashed front, split bottom and dangling back, it was closer to a slip than a fully formed gown.

Despite many questioning how in theme it was with the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' exhibition the event was launching, it was a favourite look for many.

But just when you thought fashion really couldn't get any more naked without being, well, naked, the 21 year old one-upped her own outfit.

For Rihanna's after party, she swapped her bedazzled fabric for a semi-sheer chiffon hoodie and what many are calling "half a skirt held together with string".

You can bet she's not wearing any Bridget Jones-style granny pants under there.

Jenner wasn't the only one to channel less is more with her after party outfit.

Bella Hadid swapped her sheer Alexander Wang jumpsuit for a sheer racer-style top complete with black undies and er, masking tape on her nipples.

Take a look at what other attendees wore to the after party.

