fashion

Kendall Jenner is wearing "the new naked dress" to the Met Gala 2017.

Just when you thought the naked dress had reached its peak, enter Kendall Jenner.

For the 2017 Met Gala, the model opted for a seriously sparkly number – well, what there is of it.

Seriously, one wrong move – or a rogue piece of Hollywood Tape – and we could have all been in trouble.

The 21 year old wore a custom La Perla dress (yes, the lingerie brand) with a slashed neckline to, well, her crotch and a thigh high split.

The bedazzled piece of fabric is probably closer to a slip than a dress and reportedly featured 85,000 crystals which were handsewn. Wow.

And if you thought the front was daring, wait until you see the back.

Could the visible thong be making a comeback?

While the choice to wear a lingerie brand rather than a haute couture designer may seem surprising, there is a connection - Jenner is stars in the brand's latest campaign.

She also wasn't the only Jenner/Kardashian to go for the "naked dress" trend.

Younger sister Kylie walked the red carpet wearing sheer flesh-coloured Versace on the arm of designer Donatella Versace.

One things for sure - the sisters sure know how to cause a stir.

Met Gala 2017 red carpet looks.

