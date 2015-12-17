Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid discover super-hot homeless guy, launch his career.

Supermodel bestie rich-girls Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, both 20, know that you don’t have to be a wealthy reality star to launch a successful modelling career (but it does help).

Poors can be hot — even ones that don’t have mansions, or even apartments!

While neither of the girls had to be talent-spotted by a model scout to launch their careers, they know that it’s normal for hotties to get discovered.

Armed with this knowledge, Jenner and Hadid knew it was their model-scouting moment when, while shooting a commercial on Venice Beach, they stumbled upon a chiseled yet poverty-stricken surfer.

John Economou, 20, arrived in Los Angeles from Milwaukee with big dreams of male-model stardom, but soon found himself sleeping on his surfboard (probably).

“I came out here knowing I would be sleeping under the stars but I also knew I could talk to a girl and make friends with her and hang out with her and then end up staying at their house and doing whatever,” Economou told the Daily Mail.

Wait, is he saying his plan was to hook up with women and stay at their houses instead of paying rent?

“I do like sleeping on the beach but I obviously like going home with chicks, too.”

Yes, yes he does.