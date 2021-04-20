Her name was Kelly Wilkinson. On Tuesday, her burned body was found in a suburban backyard.

This post deals with violence and might be triggering for some readers.

Just before 7am on Tuesday morning, the burned body of a woman was found in a suburban backyard of a Gold Coast home.

Her name was Kelly Wilkinson.

Neighbours of the home in Spikes Court, Arundel, raised the alarm after hearing shouting at about 6:40am.

When police arrived, they found the woman's deceased body in the "rear yard of a residence" in what they described as "a very confronting scene".

First responders also found three children, all under the age of nine, who police say may have witnessed their mother's death. They are safe and have been taken into care.

On a lawn two blocks away, police found a 34-year-old man with serious burn injuries who was "semi-conscious". He was arrested shorty after.

Queensland Police say the man is Ms Wilkinson's estranged husband and they have since charged him with murder and for breaching a domestic violence order.

His case will be heard on Wednesday morning at Southport Magistrates Court.

Kelly Wilkinson has been identified as the woman who was found deceased in a Gold Coast backyard this morning. Image: Facebook.

The loved ones of Kelly Wilkinson have set up a GoFundMe page to support her children and help with funeral costs.

"We appreciate any help no matter how big or small," the fundraising page states.

In the meantime, police have said the 34-year-old man is undergoing medical treatment, under police guard, at the Gold Coast University Hospital. His injuries may have been an attempt at self-harm, police say.

Whilst detectives are not seeking any other people in relation to the woman's death at this stage, they have ensured their forensic investigation will be "exhaustive". Rubbish collections in the local suburb have been stopped, because potential evidence may have been dumped in a bin, they explained.

"We're canvassing residents in that area to get a better determination of that residence and who lives there and what the movements were there this morning," Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said.

"Our intention is to lock down that area and conduct a good examination of that whole area to determine if there's any evidence from this matter that has been removed from the area, from that scene, from their residence."

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

