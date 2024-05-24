Kelly Rowland went viral for 'scolding' a woman on the red carpet. She just shared what we didn't see.

Kelly Rowland is sharing her side of the story after footage of her seemingly scolding a woman on the red carpet has circulated online.

The moment has since garnered countless headlines and came about when the 'Like This' singer was filmed in a brief argument with a security guard at the ﻿77th annual Cannes Film Festival﻿.

I mean...

The outrage was swift but to be honest, my takeaway from the above video was that the security guard was moving Rowland along and the Destiny's Child singer kindly greeted the woman before she continued to rather roughly push Rowland up the stairs — then she snapped out of annoyance. Hard relate.

But because it's 2024 — the year of the celebrity lip read — the story blew up after Page Six had Kelly's outburst decoded for the masses.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman claims the singer initially said "Don’t worry," to the woman before telling her "Don’t talk to me like that. Don’t talk to me like that. You’re not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that."

The former The Voice coach has since addressed the moment during an interview with the Associated Press.﻿ "The woman knows what happened. I know what happened," Rowland began.

"I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries, and that is it," she said, as she became emotional.

Rowland went on to disclose that she felt she was being unfairly treated on the red carpet compared to the other women she was surrounded by — suggesting the security guard's actions were racially motivated.

"There were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded or pushed off or told to get off," she shared.

"I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground."

Rowland was at the event to attend the premiere of her new thriller movie, Mea Culpa.

It's hardly surprising that a few seconds of a conversation have been blown up considering that Rowland has been recently depicted as a 'diva' by the US media.

Back in February, it was widely reported that Rowland had walked out of a planned gig to guest host Today after she was dissatisfied with the size of her dressing room.

This claim was backed up by Today panellist, Hoda Kotb, who later joked about the drama. "I just want to say this. I have great love and admiration for Kelly Rowland. I adore her. And I want her to come back on the show," she said.

"She can share my dressing room. We will be in it together."

Kelly Rowland’s rep addressed the media speculation at the time.

“After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent,” Yvette Noel-Schure told Entertainment Tonight.

Feature image: Getty.