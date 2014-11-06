FLUFF: Kelly Rowland has had Destiny's child. Well, a baby.

UPDATE: Kelly has named her little boy Titan Jewell. Sounds like a wristwatch. Or maybe an X-men. But if he’s got any of his parents’ coolness, little Titan will pull the name off. Best bud Beyoncé put up a picture on Instagram congratulating the ‘spoons’ (Kelly’s husband is Tim WitherSPOON) –

No idea if that is Titan’s hand, but nawwwww.

As Mamamia Reported yesterday:

Kelly Rowland has had a child.

It’s destiny. It’s destiny’s child.

33-year-old Kelly and husband Tim Witherspoon (no relation of Reese, just another guy with a spoon) welcomed their first child, a baby boy on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son,” Kelly said in a statement. “We are blessed to report everyone is healthy and happy!”

Kelly had accidentally revealed the gender of her baby early on in her pregnancy. In a radio interview, she accidentally used ‘him’ and ‘his’ in the same sentence. “I just feel like the baby is already spoiled rotten–like literally, my family has gotten him all of his little bathing stuff, his toys. It’s just so cool.”

Kelly in a pregnancy photo shoot that she shared on Instagram.

OOPS.

Ah, well. We would’ve found out eventually.

Congratulations on the little boy, Kelly and Tim. Can’t wait to hear him sing.