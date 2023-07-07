Keke Palmer went to an Usher concert. Her boyfriend publicly shamed her on social media for it.

Can a woman not be serenaded by Usher in peace?

This week, the boyfriend of Hustlers and Nope actor Keke Palmer has proved that no, unfortunately, she can't, with a series of public tweets shaming her appearance at an Usher concert.

On July 5, her partner Darius Jackson, also known as Darius Daulton, quote tweeted a video of Palmer dancing and being serenaded as the RnB great sang 'There Goes My Baby'.

Rather than share anything positive about her living her best life, he said: "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Not that it matters, but Palmer was wearing a sheer long-sleeve dress over a bodysuit. And she looked incredible.

Daulton briefly deactivated his account but has since returned (with his comments off).

Palmer and Daulton, a fitness instructor, began dating after meeting at a party in 2021.

In December 2022, Palmer announced her pregnancy during her monologue while hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time.

They welcomed their son Leodis in February.

Feature image: Getty/Twitter.