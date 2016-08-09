A shocking look inside Bachelor star Keira's upbringing and exactly how her father shared nine wives.

A Current Affair has exposed the shocking truths behind The Bachelor star’s upbringing in a polygamist cult.

Woman’s Day revealed the news yesterday, writing that Keira’s father, Alistah Laishkochav, had nine wives and 64 children living in a so-called “seaside sect”.

Tonight’s episode of ACA featured footage from 1992, when the programme spent a week inside the former police officer’s bizarre cult, formed after he moved from New Zealand to Victoria in the 1970s.

Keira's father, Alistah Laishkochav. Image: Channel 9.

Among the women interviewed in the footage was Keira's mother, Michelle, who joined Laishkochav's sect at some point in the 1980s along with her sister.

Like the others, Michelle was adamant that the then 57-year-old genuinely loved all nine members of his harem.

"I don't have that fear sitting at home wondering whether my husband is seeing, you know, the secretary or the shopkeeper or whatever," said Michelle in the footage. "I don't have that fear of wondering whether he is going to come back and love me."

In fact, she and the other women were so devoted to the lifestyle, that they would take shifts spending time with Laishkochav. That included each taking the opportunity to sleep with him "at least" twice a week.

It turns out that wasn't the only thing that the family shared. They also lived off $225,000 a year in social service payments.

With food and other necessities covered, A Current Affair reported that each wife allowed herself an allowance of $25 per week for "clothes and personal items", to help ensure they would "look good" for Laishkochav.

Should Keira not have been cast in The Bachelor? Our TV podcast discusses. (Post continues after link.)

In a statement to Mamamia earlier, the Bachelor contestant said she is "in no position to comment on Alistah Laishkochav".

"My mother removed my family from that environment when I was five years old, over 25 years ago. I was brought up by my mother and grandmother in Brisbane in a loving, caring and compassionate household," she said.

"I had a wonderful childhood and I am extremely grateful to both my mother and grandmother for the upbringing which they provided me and my siblings. Although I have since met and reunited with my family, I have never had a relationship with Alistah Laishkochav."

The 30-year-old also said her father is "not relevant to who I am nor does he define me."

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see who is left in the competition for Richie's heart...

2016 Bachelorettes

The cult separated after 20 years in 1993, after accusations of domestic violence and child abuse.

Laishkochav, a former policeman whose real name is Ian Lowe, was ultimately convicted of 20 child sex offences against girls aged seven to 10, as well as one charge of reckless injury.

He was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison in 2000 and died 12 years later.

Featured image via Channel 10.