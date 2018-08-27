News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

Keira Maguire may have just hinted at the reason behind her breakup with Jarrod Woodgate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the weekend, Bachelor in Paradise’s Keira Maguire and Jarrod Woodgate confirmed they’ve broken up in a sad post shared to Keira’s instagram.

And now the 32-year-old may have just hinted as to the reason behind the split in a response to a fan’s comment.

“I’m sorry this has happened. I thought you two were good for each and brought out the best in [each] other. However, he was more interested in finding true love than becoming part of a power insta couple,” wrote the fan, according to a screenshot from the Daily Mail.

Keira replied: “Yeah, that’s what I throughly too.”

Now typos aside (we’re guessing she meant ‘thought’ and not ‘throughly’) does this hint that Jarrod was in fact more invested in his social media following than their actual relationship?

Or was Keira simply agreeing with the fan’s observation that they “brought out the best in [each] other.”

Alas, we may never know, as Keira reportedly deleted the comment 20 minutes later.  

Jarrod is yet to publicly comment on the split. The Gippsland winemaker’s most recent Instagram post dating back to two days ago, which featured a photo of him and his dad.

Both parties have also stopped following each other on Instagram.

Ironically, it was only last month they were planting love ferns in Thailand and trolling fans with pretend ‘wedding bands’.

Now our only hope for a Bachelor in Paradise happy ending lie with the last remaining couple – Megan Marx and Jake Ellis.

Stay strong guys… stay strong.

Keira Maguire might have come across as a villain, but she was anything but in our No Filter with Mia Freedman.

Tags: bachelor-in-paradise , celebrity , jarrod-and-keira , jarrod-woodgate , keira-maguire , reality-television , television

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

lovebug30 2 years ago

The fan said he was more interested in finding true love then becoming part of an insta couple, which implies that she thought Keira was more interested in being an insta couple then finding true love, which was the opposite of what you thought Keira meant...

MORE COMMENTS