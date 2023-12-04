11 women on the clothes and accessories they refuse to throw out, regardless of how ratty they get.

Behind every immaculately dressed woman who never has a single strand of hair out of place is an item of clothing that's old – and maybe ratty – that she just can’t seem to part ways with.

It doesn't matter how prominent the stains are, or how big the hole in the sleeve gets, it's staying, and it's going to be worn (maybe not outside, but definitely around the house).

If you find yourself nodding to all of the above, screaming at your screen saying, "YES, I HAVE AN OLD T-SHIRT THAT HAS A CHOKEHOLD ON ME", you’ll be pleased to know you're not alone.

In fact, there's a huge number of women who have held onto old items of clothing and accessories either because they have a special memory attached to it or… for no reason at all (besides that fact that it's comfy and they want to keep it forever).

We decided to ask the wonderful Mamamia Outloud listeners about what clothing and accessories they refuse to throw out, and they definitely delivered. From a 21st birthday dress to c-section underwear, here's what they had to say.

Oh, and prepare to shed a few tears.

Image: Supplied.

"I've still got this dress from my 21st, a decade ago. Can't bring myself to throw it out! Very embarrassing." - Mel.

"I still have one of the original Sportsgirl branded T-shirts from the '90s. It's a denim blue and letters were embroidered, not screen printed. It's almost see-through now, but it's still one of my favourite sleep shirts!" - Lucinda.

"I have a jumper my grandmother knitted for my dad when he was in his 20s (he's now in his 70s). l took ownership of it when l was 15 and have worn it to death. People used to stop me to tell me it had holes in the elbows and on the front. They didn't realise that l knew and that's what l loved about it. It has had one makeover from my mother-in-law, who put new wool in for the elbows, but the rest is as it was. l still love it and tell my family that l will be buried in it.” - Sian.

"As a millennial, I happily still have, and wear, my black (really they're grey now) singlets from Supré. Now [I wear them] under things instead of as a top, but they're going strong and are still my fave." - Jessica.

Image: Supplied.

"My Cold Chisel Last Stand T-shirt from 1983 is the oldest item of clothing I own. It's threadbare and has holes in it, but I will never throw it out. I think I'll ask to be buried in it!" - Megan.

"I still have the dress and shoes I met my husband in 16 years ago. It's so strange but I can’t get rid of either of them." - Louisa.

"My school Year 12 jumper. I didn't even love school that much but I can't seem to get rid of it." - Anna.

"I have a very worn towel I inherited from my grandparents nearly 20 years ago. It's still one of my faves as it reminds me of them and I used to use it as a kid (I'm now 43)." - Yasmin.

"I have a nightie my mum bought me when I was in my late teens/early 20s. I can't bear to part with it since she passed away, and it holds so many memories of living at home with her." - Nicole.

"My granny undies from after my c-section, which was five years ago." - Chloe.

"One soccer boot – I lost the other one about eight years ago. Hoping it'll show up still. Snapped my Achilles the last time I wore it so it's not likely to be worn by me again, as that short career is over!" - Liz.

Image: Supplied.

"This Celtic FC supporters top that my dad gave me... 13 years ago. It's stained in various places and is, like, three sizes too big, but it's my go-to house shirt. It's so comfy and roomy and perfect for lounging and no, I'm never throwing it out.” - Erin.

"I still have the top I wore on the first date with my husband – more than 20 years ago. Can't fit anymore but also can't throw it out." - Caro.

"I've got these horrific fluffy starry pyjama pants that make me feel SO daggy but my fiancé calls them my 'starry pants' and every time I put them on he lays his head on my legs as we watch TV and I will never throw them out." - Amelia.

